Dancing DJ Stephen on The Ellen Show dies aged 40

DJ Stephen tWitch, a well-known television personality, committed suicide on December 13, 2022, at 40.

Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker, paid homage to him by stating that he was the finest husband and father who never turned his back on his family, friends, and community.

Holker stated that her spouse left their home without the vehicle. Stephen was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Los Angeles hotel, where the police were summoned by a hotel employee.

His suicide remains unexplained, and additional clarification is required.

DJ Stephen tWitch appears in several television programs.

Stephen began his career by acting in The Wade Robson Project, and So You Think You Can Dance. Stephen was born on September 29, 1982. He also starred in Step Up Revolution, Blades of Glory, and Hairspray.

He was a longtime participant on the Fox reality show So You Think You Can Dance. After failing to make the Top 20 in season three, he returned the following year and was partnered with Katee Shean. Stephen was ultimately the runner-up.

Stephen and Katee returned for the sixth season of the program. Due to his repeated participation in numerous seasons over the past few years, he was selected to join the panel of judges beginning this year.

Later, DJ Stephen Twitch and his wife Allison Holker hosted the famous Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings documentary series. The series mainly focused on weddings performed on Disney property.

In 2014, he rose to prominence after making a DJ guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After six years, he became the show’s co-executive producer. DJ Stephen appeared in an episode of Modern Family on ABC and as himself in Young & Hungry on Freeform.

The Real Dirty Dancing, his second reality program, launched this year on Fox. His filmography includes Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution, Step Up: All Time, and Magic Mike XXL, among others.

Stephen leaves behind his wife, Allison Holker, and his children, Maddox Laurel Boss, Zaia Boss, and Weslie Renee Boss.

Ellen Degeneres is Heartbroken at DJ Stephen Twitch Boss’ death

Ellen DeGeneres shared a beautiful picture with Boss where they are seen sharing a warm hug backstage. Along the photo, Ellen wrote, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia (sic).”

