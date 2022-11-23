Who is Kayla Morton married? Information about his husband and net worth.

An American professional drag racer and media personality, Kayla Morton. Together with her father, a former racer, she spent her early years surrounded by automobiles. Kayla turned her love of cars into a business.

After being chosen for the Disney Channel series Street Outlaws, Kayla started appearing on television.

Kayla Morton is she married?

Chris Hamilton, aka Boosted GT, and Kayla Morton are dating. The devoted couple, who have been together for many years, first connected over their love of vehicles and racing.

Stanley and Cooper are the couple’s two kids. Kayla and Chris. They want to introduce racing to their kids so they may pass this tradition down through their families.

Like Kayla, Chris Hamilton is a Street Outlaws actor who got into racing thanks to his father. He posts updates and pictures from the most recent races on his Instagram.

Does Kayla Morton have a husband?

Kayla Morton has how many children?

Kayla Morton Age

The United States of America’s state of Oklahoma is where Kayla Morton was born on February 27, 1987. Kayla is an American citizen.

Kayla Morton Father

Her father, Stanley, a mechanic and former racer gave birth to Kayla. There is currently no information on her father, but we will update it shortly.

Kayla Morton’s Net Worth

Currently, it’s estimated that Kayla’s net worth is less than $1 million.

Kayla Morton’s Husband

Due to their involvement in the Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws reality series, Chris Hamilton and Kayla have gained notoriety.

Hamilton’s father also competed in street racing from the 1960s until the 1980s.

Kayla Morton on Instagram

The mother, racer, wife, and daughter of Kayla are all very proud of her. In her social media posts, she discusses every facet of her life.

With 91.5k followers and 198 posts as of right now on Instagram, the Street Outlaws star is well-liked. Fans of her racing career make up the majority of her supporters.

In honour of her victory in Black Sheep Mafia, Kayla posted a picture yesterday. On her post, Morton’s fans left supportive comments. Glad to see you as a member of a group that functions as a large family, one user wrote.

FAQs

1. What does BoostedGT do for a living?

Ans. Chris is a proud father who adores every aspect of being a father. Additionally, Chris is a military contractor.