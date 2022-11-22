Professional football player Krepin Diatta is well-known and has won several honours and trophies. Football professional Diatta plays for Club Brugge KV and the Senegal national team.

With the Senegal U20 team, Diatta competed in the 2017 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. He scored both goals in a seven-goal thriller against South Africa in the 70th minute and against Cameroon in the first period of extra time. Both of these goals came during the group stage.

Who is Krepin Diatta Wife?

A married man, Krepin Diatta. Krepin Diatta wedded his lover in Senegal in a beautiful wedding ceremony over the weekend. On March 13, 2021, in the Segelese city of Mbour, Krepin Diatta married Aissata Mairame Aw in a secret ceremony.

Krepin Diatta Parents

Diatta gave off the impression that he lived a private life and kept his family’s identity a secret. We, therefore, had yet to succeed in our attempts to learn more about his parents and siblings.

Krepin Diatta Net Worth

In professional football, Krepin Diatta is a well-known player who competes for the Senegal national team and Club Brugge KV. His estimated $8 million net worth.

Krepin Diatta Career

On February 26, 2017, a four-year contract was struck between Diatta and Sarpsborg 08.

On April 4, 2017, during Sarpsborg’s 3-1 home victory over Sogndal, he made his Sarpsborg debut by coming on to replace Ole Jörgen Halvorsen.

On January 21, 2021, Diatta signed a deal with Ligue 1 team Monaco that would extend until 2025. He headed in the winner against Sturm Graz in a Europa League group stage game to record his first goal for Monaco in Europe.

Krepin Diatta Girlfriend

Aissata Mairame Aw and Krepin Diatta are indeed wed. According to many, she is allegedly married to Krepin to gain fame and money. Krepin is a well-known footballer who, as we all know, is extremely wealthy. He owns numerous homes and vehicles and is extremely rich. However, love is the main factor in marriage, not how attractive or hideous we may look.

Krepin Diatta Biography

Diatta was one of 4 young Senegalese players who received an offer to join the national squad in March 2019. Diatta made his debut for the national team on March 23, 2019, in a 2-0 victory over Madagascar in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

In the opening 2-0 victory over Tanzania on June 23, 2019, Diatta scored his first goal for Senegal as a senior. After a corner kick that had poorly been cleared earlier in half, he did it with a 20-yard strike.

Krepin Diatta Height

The professional footballer from Senegal is 5.74 feet (1.75 metres) and 65 kg tall.

Krepin Diatta- Relationship

Krepin Diatta maintains his relationships and personal life. As additional relationship information becomes available, check back frequently, as we will keep this page updated. Check out Krepin Diatta’s prior relationships, ex-girlfriends, and hookups. Krepin Diatta chooses to keep her marital status and divorce private.

