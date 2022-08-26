Broadcasting All The Details Of Simpsons Season 31 Episode 8 You Ever Wanted To Know

The Simpsons, an animated television series, had its thirty-first season premiere on Fox in the US on September 29, 2019, and it ran until May 17, 2020. Al Jean, who has been the showrunner since the thirteenth season, is still in that capacity. Matt Selman, the showrunner, also served as producer for the episodes “Go Big or Go, Homer,” “Livin La Pura Vida,” “Thanksgiving of Horror,” “The Miseducation of Lisa Simpson,” “Bart the Bad Guy,” “Highway to Well,” and “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds.” The programme joined the rest of Fox’s Animation Domination programming in April 2020 as part of a collaboration with Caffeine for the Andy Richter-hosted AniDom Beyond Show recap show. The hour-long programme included recaps for the episodes that aired throughout April and May, interviews with guests, and live internet interaction with fans. On May 18, Matt Selman and other Fox Animation Domination writers joined the programme.

LET’S HAVE A BRIEF SUMMARY OF THE PLOT OF THE SIMPSONS SEASON 31, EPISODE 8

A Thanksgiving-themed Treehouse of Horror examines the holiday’s past, present, and future. At the first Thanksgiving, pilgrims kill turkeys, Homer buys an artificial intelligence (AI) model of Marge, who hates the actual one, and a space trip to escape a dying Earth becomes even riskier when Bart’s attempts to make cranberry sauce turn it into a sentient monster. There is two Treehouse of Horror episodes this year due to the “impending fear of everything,” Marge says in the introduction. On Thanksgiving, Homer laments not knowing when to have dinner while Kang and Kodos emerge disguised as colonists from the seventeenth century and announce their plans to rule the entire planet. The Simpson family and some other residents of Springfield are portrayed as turkeys in a spoof of Apocalypto, while others are described as Pilgrims. Following Marge’s egg-laying, they go turkey hunting for their Thanksgiving dinner, and Homer is one of the birds they catch. Bart manages to flee, but he follows them back to their village.

ALL THE STARCAST INVOLVED IN THE SERIES THE SIMPSONS SEASON 31 EPISODE 8

This will be the last year to use the vocal skills of recurrent co-star Russi Taylor, who passed away on July 26, 2019. Taylor has been a part of the show since its inception, lending his voice to Martin Prince, Sherri and Terri, and ÜterZörker, among other characters. The voice actress Grey DeLisle adopted Taylor’s feelings during this season’s production cycle, beginning with the episode “Marge the Lumberjill.” However, Taylor’s final episode was “Thanksgiving of Horror,” later broadcast because it was produced during the previous season. Several recurring guests returned, including Joe Mantegna, who played the mobster Fat Tony four times, Dawnn Lewis, who played four different characters, Natasha Lyonne, who once again voiced Krusty’s daughter Sophie, Glenn Close, who played Homer’s mother, Mona Simpson, Kelsey Grammer, who played Sideshow Bob, Jon Lovitz, who played Artie Ziff, and Werner Herzog and Michael York, who played the new characters, Dr Lund.

WHAT WAS THE CONTROVERSY OF THE SIMPSONS SEASON 31 EPISODE 8 THAT TOOK PLACE IN PAST

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon’s voice actor since “The Telltale Head” in the first season, Hank Azaria, made the official news that he was leaving the part during this season. Since the 2017 release of Hari Kondabolu’s documentary The Problem with Apu, the character and Azaria’s portrayal of him has drawn criticism. The Simpsons writers alluded to the criticism of Apu’s portrayal as overly politically correct in the season 29 episode ” No Good Read Goes Unpunished.” Some people concerned about the matter and thought the response was childish were outraged by this. I won’t be doing the voice anymore unless there is a way to transition it or whatever, Azaria said, adding that it was a mutual decision between himself and the senior staff.

THIS IS HOW THE ENDING OF THE SIMPSONS SEASON 31, EPISODE 8 WENT

The kids are awakened from sleep on a spaceship years after the destruction of Earth to do some work before landing on their new planet in a spoof of The Blob, Alien, and Life. Only one can of cranberry sauce is available as Bart and Milhouse try to make a Thanksgiving meal, which Bart accidentally comes to life while trying to duplicate. Because it is formed of gelatin and feeds on bones, the creature quickly kills all of the kids save for Bart, Lisa, Milhouse, and Martin, who betrays the other kids before allowing himself to be killed. Bart and Lisa lure the monster into releasing Milhouse and flinging itself into a massive can after Milhouse decides to befriend it but gets rejected by it instead. They can resist their efforts to remove it into space, damaging the spacecraft and leading it to crash on a nearby planet.