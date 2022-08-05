The Occupant Movie Every Detail You Ever Wanted To Know

Intricate psychological thriller “The Occupant” (Hogar) takes viewers on a mysterious, disturbing journey that frequently tests their devotion and slightly freaks them out. There are occasions when the film even goes beyond its acceptable bounds—possibly so that viewers might experience its impact and comprehend what even regular individuals, who we see around us every day, are capable of accomplishing. It’s known as The Parasite Effect. Netflix is taking a chance on a movie called The Occupant, where a guy tries to con his way into a better existence. It borrows all the themes from Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning picture but has little of the wit, flair, or depth of thought. Instead, the Spanish filmmaking brothers David and Alex Pastor’s production creates what is essentially a 1990s thriller out of a conflict between the Haves and the Have Nots, complete with extravagant plot twists, implausible behaviour, and absurdly wealthy set design. Although it has its joys, it never fully grips the audience the way it should.

A DEEPER UNDERSTANDING OF THE OCCUPANT’S STORYLINE

The protagonist of “Hogar,” sometimes known as “The Occupant,” is Javier Muoz, a once successful advertising executive. He possesses a wonderful family, an opulent home, and nearly everything else. However, Javier is compelled to leave behind his former home and scale back his prior lifestyle after finding it difficult to land a new job. His wife continues to support him despite everything and has never questioned him. What appears to be a simple lifestyle shift quickly develops into an obsession for Javier, who begins stalking the new homeowners of his former home. To be sure he gets back what he once held, he schemes to infiltrate their lives. And he is prepared to do anything to get his former, ideal life back.

IDENTIFYING THE CAST OF THE OCCUPANT

It was written by David Pastor, also known as Lex Pastor. And play the main parts in the movie. Javier Muoz, a once wealthy executive, made the tragic decision to leave his home because he and his family couldn’t afford it, according to the movie’s synopsis. Lucas Vidal is in charge of the music direction, Pau Castejón is in order of the photography, and Mart Roca is in the amount of the editing. Javier Muoz, played by Javier Gutiérrez. Mario Casas portrays Lara and Tomás Bruna Cus. Iris Vallés Torres as Mónica (played by Ruth Dáz as Marga). As Dani, Cristian Muoz. As Damián, David Ramrez. As Daro, David Selvas. Vicky Luengo plays Natalia while Lucas is played by David Verdaguer (as Raul) and Raül Ferré. Professor Ernesto Collado, Araceli Yaneys Cabrera (as Yaneris Cabrera). Eli Iranzo portrays Amparo, and Jlia Molins portrays Chica Joven.

HOW THE ENDING OF THE OCCUPANT WENT

Javier might be living his former lifestyle in the movie’s climax. He begins working for a reputable advertising agency, he marries a woman who accepts him as he is, and he has a daughter he believes to be superior to his son. Most importantly, he has his former residence back. Javier eventually feels content with his life in the last scenes as he gazes at the stainless tap in his kitchen. He then extends his new home’s automatic shades to take in the vista outside his window. This contrasts with the movie’s opening scene, as he does the same thing just before leaving this house. Javier still exhibits no shame or remorse for what he has done at this point, despite utterly disregarding his previous family and even murdering an innocent guy. He exudes a sense of pride for what he has accomplished. His willingness to start over if necessary is only confirmed in this final scene.