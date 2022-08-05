LET’S PEEK AT THE ISLAND BOYS NET WORTH

Island Boys, an American hip-hop group, rose to fame as a result of the TikTok video-sharing platform. The South Florida-based duo is composed of rappers Kodiyakredd (Franky Venegas) and Flyysoulja (Alex Venegas). The trio rose to fame because of the success of their song “I’m an Island Boy.” South Florida fraternal twins The Island Boys gained popularity on TikTok with a song they wrote while in the pool. They sing, “Cause I’m an island child,” in one of their songs, and I’ve been trying to make it,” as an example of how they came up with their name. They identify as an island boy and say, “Oh yes, I’m just an island boy.” The skit was so well appreciated that in December of the following year, a whole song and music video were made for it. It was a divisive music video, with some fans praising the guys’ rise to fame and others being snide and mocking.

LET’S INVESTIGATE THE YOUNGER YEARS OF ISLAND BOYS

Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja’s actual names are Frankie and Alex Venegas. On July 16, 2001, the twin brothers were born. They originate from Florida in the US. The Father of Frankie and Alex passed away from a heart attack in 2007. Cubans are their parents. A single parent raised the Island Boys as a result of the passing of their father. The Island Boys had a terrible childhood. At a young age, they started committing robberies and assaults. The twin brothers rejected their mother’s attempts to teach them despite her best efforts. The Island Boys frequently misbehaved around other people. The Island Boys were thus exposed to jail life at a young age for a few years. The Island Boys had a fantastic musical career, but happily, they never got into trouble.

LET’S LOOK VERY CLOSELY AT THE PROFESSION OF ISLAND BOYS

The Island Boys’ formative years were filled with uncertainty. Crime and turmoil were everywhere. But on March 28, 2020, The Island Boys made their YouTube debut. They operate Big Bag Ent as their YouTube channel. The Island Boys typically post vlogs and music videos on their YouTube channel. YouTube couldn’t do something as significant for the twin brothers as TikTok has. Their TikTok song, “I’m an Island Boy,” went viral and generated many hashtags for this Chinese production. The Twitter hashtags “island boi” and “island Bois” have become very popular! 5.1 million people watched the Island Boys’ freestyle rap song every week! They completed a crazy job. The twins also released several incredible tunes, including Smoke 9ine Real Right Money. These songs failed to leave a lasting impression. Still, they persisted. However, they had an absolute blast when they achieved musical triumph! Speaking of YouTube, the Big Bag Ent YouTube channel has 44.9k subscribers, which includes the Island Boys.

A QUICK ANALYSIS OF ISLAND BOYS’ NET WORTH

The Island Boys’ combined net worth as of 2022 was $500,000 because of their many income streams. They make money because they have a significant TikTok following, and brands are prepared to pay them to promote their goods. On TikTok, Kodiyakredd has almost 1.4 million followers, while Flyysoulja has 2.8 million. The rappers post music videos and vlogs on their Big Bag Ent YouTube channel. The channel consistently makes money with more than 40,000 subscribers and more than 8 million views on their videos. They can generate money using YouTube AdSense and will most likely make $2–$5 for every 1,000 channel views. They are making money off their notoriety by offering shoutouts for sale on Cameo. For personal video requests, they charge £158 ($210), while for business reservations, they charge £450 ($600). They also opened a store selling merchandise, including branded vests, hoodies, and t-shirts.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO LEARN ABOUT THE ISLAND BOY’s PERSONAL LIFE

Florida welcomed Frankie and Alex Venegas on July 16, 2001. The parents of The Island Boys are from Cuba. As their father passed away from a heart attack in 2007, the twins were raised in a home with just one parent. They both displayed bad conduct and had a challenging childhood and youth. By enrolling them in reputable schools, their mother attempted to educate them, but they misbehaved. The Venegas twins were held in various juvenile detention facilities for committing robberies and assaults. Since their successful musical careers began, they haven’t saved any crimes. The Venegas brothers have girlfriends, despite avoiding discussing their relationships in public, as seen by the numerous images they have uploaded online. They wish to keep their relationships private. Therefore, they haven’t disclosed the girls’ identities they are seeing. The twins’ enormous social media popularity has enabled them to move past their complex background and lead happier lives.