All The Facts And Elements You Want To Know About Landscaper HBO

An actual crime dark comedy-drama miniseries called Landscapers was produced by Ed Sinclair, written by him, and helmed by Will Sharpe. The series, which stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as Susan and Christopher Edwards, is based on the valid account of the 1998 killings of William and Patricia Wycherley. In 2012, the couple’s ten-year-old crimes were discovered. Based on actual events, Landscapers relates the tale of mild-mannered Susan and her husband, who murdered and buried Susan’s parents in the backyard of their Mansfield house. This crime went unpunished for more than ten years. The four-part limited series will have its American premiere on Monday, December 6, 2021. The conclusion is scheduled for December 27, 2021, in the US, and December 28, 2021, in the UK.

LET’S FOLLOW THE HBO SERIES LANDSCAPER’S SCRIPT

Christopher Edwards, who has spent the past 15 years in France with his wife Susan, makes a frantic call to his stepmother in England, asking for financial assistance. However, a double homicide investigation that results from her telling the police about their talk gradually picks up momentum, putting the couple’s meticulously rebuilt lives in danger. Susan and Christopher are separated into holding cells shortly after handing themselves into the Nottinghamshire Police, where detectives Emma Lancing and Paul Wilkie examine their statements. During Chris’ interview, Susan learns disturbing things, revealing a sad secret as the past returns to haunt her. Lancing and Wilkie’s attention turns to Christopher’s past as they focus on the most likely possibilities from that awful night. The couple’s bond with Susan’s parents is brought into the foreground as they take advantage of his repeated propensity to go above and beyond for those he loves. Then, Lancing and Wilkie make a discovery that casts doubt on the couple’s shared world.

EVERY DETAIL ABOUT THE CAST AND PRODUCTION YOU WOULD LIKE TO KNOW OF THE SERIES LANDSCAPER HBO

Susan Edwards, played by Olivia Colman. David Thewlis portrays Chris Edwards. As DC, Kate O’Flynn E. L. Ancient. Do Douglas Hylton, played by Ola. DCI Daniel Rigby Nick Collier. DC Samuel. Anderson John Wilkie. Felicity Montagu plays Patricia Wycherley. David Hayman plays William Wycherley. Landscapers, a true-crime miniseries created and written by Ed Sinclair with Colman in mind for the role of Susan Edwards, received a series order from HBO and Sky in December 2019. The miniseries was initially slated to be directed and executive produced by Alexander Payne, with Olivia Colman attached to star. Alexander Payne left the project in October 2020 owing to schedule issues, and Will Sharpe took his position. In March 2021, David Thewlis was chosen to play Christopher Edwards. In Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, the series’ primary shooting started in March 2021.

QUICK GLANCE AT THE FILMING LOCATIONS OF THE SERIES LANDSCAPER HBO

To bring the limited series Landscapers from Sky Atlantic and HBO to television, veteran actresses Olivia Colman and David Thewlis have teamed up. Next, we look at the places where the show was shot and some significant ones that shaped the narrative. Landscapers began primary photography in March 2021, and the spring and summer seasons of the series all saw filming. Thewlis joined the ensemble in March, although Coleman was slated to take the lead role from the beginning. The series was also supposed to be directed by Alexander Payne, but owing to schedule issues, Will Sharpe took his place. Principal photography for the movie Landscapers began in Mansfield and was shot entirely in England’s counties of Nottinghamshire and Hertfordshire. The shoot took place in the Hertfordshire countryside in April 2021, with a few sequences being shot in Letchworth. Several sources also claimed that Harlow, Essex, was utilised to shoot some sequences with Coleman and Thewlis, where they could be seen filming around a market booth.