A Few Stimulus Checks Americans Can Still Receive

A fourth stimulus check seems unlikely at present. This might be because of several factors, the largest being that the unemployment rate is down. Furthermore, fears over the Omicron variant might have been overestimated. However, inflation is at its highest in 40 years – that is 7.5%. There is some good news though.

There are still some stimulus payments getting sent to eligible American citizens. Read on to check if you are eligible – or find out more about the programs.

The Child Tax Credit

According to the Republic Monitor, the American Rescue act increased the Child Tax Credit by $3,600. This has become a very important credit or payout one can claim on their tax return. As a result, millions of citizens of the United States of America received monthly payments of $300. This was per child from July to December 2021. However, if you are a non-filler and have not benefited from the program there is good news. As long as you are eligible you can still collect the entire $3,600. This is if you opt not to make monthly advanced payments. When filing as families – couples must earn no more than $150,000. If you are a single head of the family the amount is $112,500.

$1,400 Stimulus Check

Those that are eligible for a $1,400 stimulus check can still receive them this year. If they have not as yet received their third wave of stimulus payment funds, they still can. Eligibility requires individuals and couples to have earned between $80,000 and $160,000 in 2020. Furthermore, they must have earned less than this last year – 2021. This also applies to those who added a baby to their family in the year 2021. Bear this in mind when filing your returns.

The Golden State I and II

The Golden State Boost I and the Golden State Stimulus II are stimulus programs provided in the state of California. If you are a Californian resident and earn less than $75,000 then you are eligible for their stimulus payments. If residents filed their taxes by October 2021 (for 2020) then they might still be eligible. For more information check out their web page:

https://www.ftb.ca.gov/about-ftb/newsroom/golden-state-stimulus/gss-ii.html