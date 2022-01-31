Cryptocurrency Market opens new employment opportunities

As cryptocurrency gets mainstream, the need for professionals in cryptocurrency and Blockchain is also surging, creating new employment opportunities reports nypost.com.

According to a new Indeed Report, there has been a surge in employment opportunities in cryptocurrencies and Blockchain. There has been a jump of 118% as of July 2021 compared to the previous years.

The latest data is not surprising, according to Michael Hearne, CEO of Decentral Publishing and creator of “Uncensored Crypto,” an online docu-series.

Michael adds that the boom aligns with the future and new opportunities galore in new companies. In addition, the most happening fields like nonfungible tokens (NFTs), gaming, and anything related to the metaverse provide employment opportunities.

Cryptocurrency –Ushering a new financial regimen

Cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, are all products of Blockchain technology and are deemed digital currencies represented by virtual and physical tokens. Cryptocurrencies are secured by cryptography and do not rely upon banks, and the money is stored in digital wallets. Among the unique features is that it’s open 24/7 and can be traded round-the-clock.

Cryptocurrencies are based upon Blockchain technology, a digitally distributed public ledger. NFTs are also stored on a blockchain and are associated with digital files like photos, artwork, videos, and audio.

Hearne predicts that the cryptocurrency will one day function as its monetary system and will see workers negotiating tokens in much the same way as salaries.

The latest in this trend is NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who, as promised earlier, took his first biweekly paycheck in cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin. Adam is an avowed Cryptocurrency fan and wants New York to become the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations. His dollars were converted via Coinbase, a crypto-exchange since currently it’s illegal for US employees to get their salaries in cryptocurrency.

Hearne feels that cryptocurrency and Blockchain have been in existence for more than a decade. However, it is still considered in its early grand scheme of things. Candidates who want to give a fillip to their career can find hundreds of opportunities here.