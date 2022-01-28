MasterCard’s contactless payments now account for half of the worldwide transactions.

MasterCard’s recent earnings reports display an enormous rise in debit and credit spending. The majority of the transactions across international borders use contactless payments. PYMNTS.com reports that the new earnings per share have increased to $2.35, with the $5.2 billion revenue, a 27% increase. The reports suggest that the gross dollar volumes have witnessed a 23% rise. The recent global market shift has benefitted the company, and the changing customer preferences have forced it to switch to different payment modes.

PYMNTS.com reports that total fourth-quarter dollar volumes stood at $652 million with $334 million debits and $319 million credit. The data shows that the debit and credit volumes witnesse2d 15% and 36% annual increases, respectively. The non-US earnings rose by 25% and 20% for debit and credit volumes, respectively. The reports show that the aggregate transactions are increasing 27% each year, with 31.4 billion transactions at present. The number of cards issued worldwide has also witnessed a 9% increase; to 3 billion. The management reports that the last quarter’s profits this year are significantly higher than those two years ago.

Contactless Payments Have Revolutionized The Market

PYMNTS.com quoted CEO Mike Miebach; he said, “MasterCard is leaning into payment innovation in areas like installments, contactless, acceptance, and cryptocurrencies. We are making great progress and expanding contactless acceptance by turning the world’s billions of active smartphones into potential acceptance devices, enabling people to buy and sell whenever, wherever they want. There’s a whole range of use cases where real-time payments, account to account, make much more sense than basic ACH or cash. That’s a displacement opportunity that we certainly want to engage in.”

MasterCard Has Several Business Opportunities Ahead

The data shows that Intra-Europe volumes witnessed a 45% surge. Experts predict that the market situation will return to normal by 2022. The payment management has a $115 trillion business opportunity through present patterns and several advanced measures. MasterCard has partnered with Boost Payment Solutions to enhance the commercial cards’ usage in the premiere markets. Introductions of advanced payment features will boost the company and provide users with beautiful experiences. The introduction of real-time payments will become a revolutionary element in the company’s business model.