‘Ahsoka Series’ Review: Upcoming Series On Star Wars

Original Star Wars series lined up its most anticipated “Ahsoka” by Disney+. This is following the one upcoming show “Ahsoka Tano”, earlier “Jedi Padawan to Anakin Skywalker” and very demanding characters from the animated projects, including the series of 2008 Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The live-action “Ahsoka” has been made her debut by Rosario Dawson in “The Mandalorian Season 2”, which will release in the new but limited series, reports tvguide.

Although the production will start in 2022, still not too much information has not been revealed. It only predictions by the experts about the events of “Ahsoka”, which Disney shared previously in 2020, that the series will be going to be set within the timeline of the famous “The Mandalorian”, which indicates that the story is expected to keep secrete after launching the five years of “Return of the Jedi” – in which “Darth Vader” dies.

Date Of Release & Casting

Yet no date has been announced for the release of “Ahsoka.” Hayden Christensen is expected to appear in the new series, and Rosario Dawson plays the formal character. As usual, Christensen will appear in his role as “Anakin Skywalker.” Before this, he has appeared as an Anakin in the prequel trilogy films of Star Wars. According to experts, “Natasha Liu Bordizzo” and “Ivanna Sakhno” will also join this series. As a warrior and weapon expert, “Mandalorian”, “Bordizzo” will play Sabine Wren, and a newly created character will play by “Sakhno.” “Mary Elizabeth” Winstead will also appear as an additional character. Yet her role and character details have not been discussed.

More About Screens

The executive producer of The Mandalorian and the supervising director of The Clone Wars, Dave Filoni, wrote Ahsoka. Disney+ will take the responsibility and rights to air “Ahsoka”. So, viewers can watch this on Disney+.