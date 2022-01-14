IRS: Filing For Income Tax Begins Soon

The tax filing season is approaching, and the IRS reminds taxpayers that filing electronically is the best method to submit their taxes, whether they are done themselves or by a professional. With the IRS, this is Micheal Devine. Before you begin, he advises, making sure you are ready.

If you signed up to get materials electronically and have yet to receive them, check your spam folder. Check to see whether any of the materials require a website download. Due to Emancipation Day in Washington, DC, the deadline for paying in and filing is April 18th this year.

According To IRS

The IRS stated that the tax filing season for 2022 will begin on Monday, January 24th, 2022. That’s when the IRS will begin taking electronic and paper federal returns of income tax for the 2021 tax year. It’s the third tax filing season since the coronavirus pandemic began, and it’s likely to be more complicated this time.

The pandemic is still causing problems, but the IRS reminds taxpayers that there are steps they can take to ensure their tax returns and refund are processed as quickly as possible. This year, according to Chuck Rettig, IRS Commissioner avoiding a paper tax return is more critical than ever by filing electronically with direct deposit.

Because April 15th is Emancipation Day, the deadline for most taxpayers to file and pay is Monday, April 18th, 2022. Because of the Patriots’ Day holiday in those states, taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 19, 2022, to file their taxes. Tornado victims in Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois as well as wildfire victims in Colorado, have until May 16th to file and pay for their losses. Requests for extensions must be filed by Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Quick Tax Return

How do you get your tax refund the quickest? Choose direct deposit when filing electronically.

Some people who aren’t technically needed to file a tax return will be compelled to do so to claim the Economic Impact Payment 2021, often known as the stimulus payment, and/or to reconcile advance Child Tax Credit payments, as they were last year.

What can you do to get a head start on your paperwork? Keep an eye out for common W-2 and 1099 documents that you’ll need to file. But keep an eye out for two new IRS letters, one concerning the child tax credit payment in 2021 advance the other regarding the 2021 stimulus payment, that the IRS is sending to the majority of taxpayers.