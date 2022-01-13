‘Among Us’: To Get Adapted By Manga!

Bessatsu Corocoro has announced that it will adapt the hit indie game into a manga, bringing us one step closer to an “Among Us” anime. Moreover, this game is highly loved by hundreds and thousands of individuals in the country. Especially at the time of pandemic, this game witnessed it’s rise in followers.

When?

The manga for “Among Us” will appear in the next issue of the magazine, which will be released on February 4, 2022. If you’re unfamiliar with Bessatsu CoroCoro, it’s a bi-monthly Japanese manga anthology that has appeared in video games before. It already has two Sonic series, the first of which is simply titled Sonic the Hedgehog, and the second of which is labelled Dash & Spin Super Fast Sonic.

The manga within is generally based on games, anime, and toys, and is aimed mostly at elementary school children. Given “Among Us” worldwide acclaim following its viral success last year, it’s only natural that it’ll be included. However, there are few specifics beyond the publishing date, such as the author or whether the manga will be published in chapters or as a one-shot.

The Plot

It’s difficult to predict what will happen next in the plot. “Among Us” is a party game about tracking down a saboteur, but it doesn’t have one. However, Animal Crossing is a sandbox game about debt repayment that spawned an anime film, so anything is conceivable. Will the tiny beans be identified by their colours or by their names? On which map will it be set? Will we learn more about these snatchers of bodies? Is Tangoing to be the best of the bunch? Maybe. To the very end.

It’s also unclear whether it’ll be restricted to Japan or if other nations will get localizations. In short, we only know that a manga adaptation of Innersloth’s now-iconic party game will be released very soon. We have less than a month till we find out if it will use The Skeld as a backdrop or if it will use Airship altogether.

Knives & Clue Out is going to get its adaption of the best whodunit storey of all time.