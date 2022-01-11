‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: The showrunners have a five-season plan

Yellowjackets, Showtime’s beautifully warped, genre-bending masterwork, must have done something to please the content gods. If you haven’t watched it yet, it’s a drama, survival thriller, horror, mystery, and psychological mindf*ck.

An Intro For Newcomers

The series follows members of a girls’ soccer team and their story that how they survived the plane crash when they were teenagers. It took place in two timelines: 1. the immediate aftermath when the crash happened in 1996. Then the girls struggled to survive on their own for around 19 months, and the events 25 years later when the women deal with the trauma and what they did to survive the horrific ordeal.

Yellowjackets are a thought-provoking, instantly addictive and sophisticated story (as well as a critical darling with a flawless 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes)—which is perhaps why Showtime rushed to extend it for a second season in December 2021, almost halfway through season one. Here’s all we know about Yellowjackets season two (so far).

The Plot That Was Always Being Conceived

Although we don’t have any exact plot details for Yellowjackets season two yet, the show’s creators, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (who are married in real life) have known where the tale is going since before the first episode was shot.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast, Nickerson revealed, “We pitched it as a five-season proposal.”

We may also expect the Lord of the Flies-inspired investigation of human nature and society to continue in the second season.

“The novel Lord of the Flies is about how socialisation crumbles and society is a ruse. Who is more socialised than women, we reasoned? You learn how to make people like you and what the social hierarchies are as a girl “During the interview, Lyle revealed. “It’s a more engaging method of letting things drift away. The mask has thickened considerably further. It’s a more complex mix of preconceived beliefs about how to act and behave.”

“Yellowjackets has been a pure sensation for Showtime,” said Gary Levine, head of entertainment at Showtime (per Variety). “We’re blown away by the critical accolades and fan response to our series, which has landed us on multiple ‘Best of 2021’ lists, a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and skyrocketing popularity.”