Hit Series ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Coming For Good!

Ozark is a top-rated hit series that premiered on Netflix and loved globally. Three seasons have been released, and it swayed the internet. According to Netflix, Season 4, or the final season of the Ozark, will be released on its official platform on January 21, 2022.

In the final seasons, 14 episodes are to be featured in which they are split into seven episodes each in two blocks. In January 2022, the first seven episodes have been decided to be debut and the upcoming seven episodes are also expected to be premiered in 2022 but the release date has not been announced yet. Moreover, its third season was aired in 2020.

Moreover, part II of season 4 of the Ozark series will not take too long to be released. Jason Bateman, the Ozark star, has said, “it’ll be worth the wait.”

Furthermore, Bateman added to his comments to the Entertainment Weekly saying, “A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s)”.

Ozark Season 4 Main Cast and Plotline

The final season of Ozark is going to feature most of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney). Both of these two main casts deal with Felix Solis or the empire of Omar Navarro, where their main attempt is to get themselves out from the Ozarks. Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde were partners in crime in navigating and channeling the crime in the Ozarks of Missouri together.

Marketing Mix by Netflix

Netflix in its official Twitter account promoted the release of the upcoming season of Ozark by captioning,” “Your greatest threat will always come from the inside…”

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 premieres January 21.”

Ozark Show Runner

The Ozark showrunner, Chris Mundy, stated, “We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” to Entertainment Weekly.

He further continued, “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us—both on-screen and off—so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

You can watch the trailer of Season 4 by clicking here. Also, do let us know, how excited you are to watch the upcoming season of Ozark.