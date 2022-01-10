‘Dark Desire’ Season 2 Would Be Back With A Bang!

Dark Desire, the ocean of mystery, murder, suspenseful and thriller series has been on the streamer for almost a year, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Dark Desire season 2. This highly popular original series by Netflix is being awaited eagerly by the fans who are clamouring for more, and they’re clamouring for it fast.

There are a lot of questions that have been hovering over the head of the fans like who killed Brenda? Or did she truly and commit suicide? What will Dario do now that he has survived the factory fire and announced his love are two major storey strands that need to be resolved before the second season begins.

Who All Are Going To Be Seen Again?

As far as we know, from the announcement of season 2, that some of the casts remain intact. Like, María Fernanda Yepes, Regina Pavón, Jorge Poza, Erik Hauser, Alejandro Speitze and Maite Perroni, all are supposed to return to their leadership roles in the upcoming second season of the sensual series, Dark Desire. However, the confirmation about the joining of some new characters in the upcoming season is also predicted by the cast and crew team.

The Only Bad In The Series Of Good

The sitcom was renewed for a second season on August 19, 2020. The bad news is that this will be the final season of the show. We would have loved to see more of this suspense series, but I suppose the creator just needed two seasons to complete it.

Season two is expected to have the same number of episodes as Season 1, which had 18. 18 episodes seem like a reasonable number to wrap up a storey.

Finally the Release

Finally, in the official application and portal of Netflix, it can be seen that the release date of the upcoming season of Dark Desire has been set as February 2, 2022, by Netflix.

According to @netflixqueue, it its official Twitter handle, stated that, “Dark Desire seduced 35 million households around the world in its first 28 days — making it the hottest non-English season 1 to-date.

And Season 2 is officially coming!”