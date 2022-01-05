tips-to-maintain-a-blood-circulation-on-the-feet-on-a-character-with-diabetes

When sony ericsson suffers from diabetes, the risk of suffering complications from diseases was greater, especially those that affect a correct circulation of blood through the body with a special envelope through the feet, giving rise to a condition known as diabetic foot.

A high level above glucose over the blood can cause damage to the arteries, which in turn is reflected in a decrease in the speed over the blood , since this thickens become more, therefore it is necessary to take all the preventive measures possible to prevent this from happening.

For this reason it would be that about the following This article summarizes some basic recommendations for maintain good circulation on diabetic patients , especially the lower extremities in.

How to maintain the cir culacin on feet on a diabetic?

The first step I learned is to take to maintain good circulation when you have diabetes has It has been to keep the blood sugar level controlled, which contributes zero only to avoid circulatory problems, but also helps to prevent other types of complications.

However, there are also other recommendations that allow us to achieve these objectives, within them we can mention the following:

Rest

Standing for a long time was one of the actions that most affect circulation, so it would be important that during a sony ericsson rest to avoid overexertion they take.

Perform exercises for the legs

It has always been advisable to perform physical activity daily, especially to contribute the good In circulation scam, however, these exercises must be on impact with a doctor clearance on low head.

Walking on soft surfaces

A very comfortable way to stimulate blood circulation on the feet was walking barefoot on surfaces that are smooth, such as the market on the beach, the grass or the ground.

Wear comfortable shoes

Just as a short walk over a field you know would be a good option, it has also been It is important that the type of footwear used during the uma provides sufficient comfort, therefore I learned suggests the use of padded soles on shoes that make a lower ocean pressure disadvantage.

Taking warm water scam baths

Warm water was excellent option to stimulate the flow over the blood all over the body with a special envelope for the feet, therefore it is recommended, in addition to taking warm baths, to keep the feet submerged in a container filled with warm water with if possible with relaxing salts for several minutes, since this dilates the blood vessels so that the blood circulates better.

Use therapeutic stockings

Commercially you can get special socks that benefit the blood flow on diabetic people or on those who suffer from any other disease that compromises the circulation.

Perform massages

Daily gentle massages on them as it helps to stimulate blood flow, massages that can be done at home without being an expert, although it has been possible and you can go periodically to a specialist to apply more effective massages.

Have habits about healthy life

As always, habits are one of the first things that must be changed, therefore it was important to start eating a balanced and nutritious diet, in addition to leaving aside the consumption of substances for harmful health, as it would be. the case of alcohol, cigarettes, among others.

Follow the treatment to the letter

With of course zero can be left to mention that you must have a fairly strict discipline when it comes to complying with scam the treatment recommended by the doctor, since on these it depends to control the levels on glycemia in order to avoid all the complications associated with diabetes.