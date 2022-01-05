these-are-the-main-warning-symptoms-of-high-cholesterol

Having levels of high cholesterol in the blood supposes a considerable increase in the risk of developing a cardiovascular disease . Although, cholesterol is a substance of vital importance for health , given the functions it fulfills in the organism .

In any case, when a person has high blood cholesterol levels, it is necessary to establish a treatment as soon as possible to reduce these levels and avoid more serious problems.

Thus, the only way to know exactly the cholesterol levels is through a blood analysis, where all the necessary values ​​are observed to determine the situation and the steps to follow to put an immediate solution.

Treatment to reduce cholesterol

A blood test shows the levels of total cholesterol, LDL (bad cholesterol) and HDL (cholesterol Okay). The main problem when LDL levels are too high appears, since the accumulation of plaque in the arteries can cause the obstruction or blockage of the blood flow.

Cholesterol

When this happens, the risk of cardiovascular disease skyrockets. That is why it is necessary to carry out adequate prevention and put a solution immediately in case the cholesterol levels are too high.

The main treatment to reduce the amount of this substance in blood consists of modifying certain habits of life. First, it is necessary to establish a specific diet low in fat and where healthy foods predominate, such as fruits, vegetables and.

In addition, another vital aspect in this regard is to increase the regularity of physical exercise. during the week. The physical activity plan must be tailored to the condition of each patient, since overexertion can be harmful.

In severe cases, your doctor may also indicate the intake of certain specific medications to lower cholesterol levels, such as Atorvastatin.

Symptoms of hypercholesterolemia

Hypercholesterolemia is the name it receives when we have high cholesterol levels. This situation constitutes an important health risk, so it is necessary to establish a prevention and treatment plan.

However, one of the main problems that high cholesterol presents is that it is not manifested by symptoms. That is, it is possible that it will only be discovered if the person experiences symptoms of cardiovascular disease.

Although, on some occasions, due to high cholesterol, yellow patches may appear called xanthomas around the eyes or anywhere else on the skin. But it happens very rarely.

Therefore, medical specialists emphasize the importance of carrying out regular check-ups and blood tests in order to be able to detect hypercholesterolemia in time, in order to establish adequate treatment. Such revisions become even more necessary from 50 years of age.

In addition, people with a history of familial hypercholesterolemia and cardiovascular disease should have a blood test every year to control cholesterol levels in the body.