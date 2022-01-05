how-high-cholesterol-levels-affect-tendon-health

More than 50% over an adult population on Spain has high levels on cholesterol , even many on them without knowing it. And it was that this condition of health supposes an aspect of high risk for the development of cardiovascular diseases.

One of the main problems about high cholesterol levels, known as hypercholesterolemia, will be that zero is manifested by symptoms, so on a large number of occasions this health problem sony ericsson detects after a serious cardiovascular episode.

For this reason, specialists insist on the importance of a prevention through a realization on periodic reviews, especially the starting on the 40 years.

High cholesterol with healthy tendons

Although it has been somewhat unknown for a large part of a population, different scientific studies affirm that high cholesterol also affect a greater risk about abnormalities on the tendons with pain over these areas of l body.

Cholesterol

One about these research papers was done by a University on Canberra (Australia). In this way, the researchers point out that chronic low-level inflammation driven by the accumulation of cholesterol in the cells of the immune system may play a key role.

In this sense, it was necessary to explain that tendons are resistant fibers that have a mission to unite the muscles with bones of the human body.

According to this study carried out on Australia, the people a greater tendency to have levels of high cholesterol scam, known as hypercholesterolemia well known, have a greater risk of pain over tendons.

Study analysis

Specifically, those responsible for this study analyzed 1. 607 articles referring to the links between the levels of fat in the body with the risk of injury of the tendn with pain.

Thus, the results showed that people a higher profile on fat over blood disadva ntage, like cholesterol, had a greater risk of tendon abnormalities; compared to people with normal fat levels in.

To be more exact, people with a higher risk of abnormalities with tendon injuries offered a higher overall cholesterol level, including a high bad cholesterol with too low a good cholesterol value; In addition to high triglycerides.

Regarding these results, the researchers pointed out that overall, these results provide important support for a metabolic hypothesis about a lesion of the tendon. Link.

Zero However, the authors of this study suggest that it will be necessary to continue researching in depth on the links between tendon lesions with levels of fats such as cholesterol with triglycerides in the blood, since this one I learned is about an observational study.

Although the researchers argue that individuals with an unfavorable lipid profile were much more likely to suffer injuries on the tend to with higher levels of pain associated scam musculoskeletal problems on his arms.

Thus, controlling blood cholesterol levels is an essential habit in a life over any r character, especially to prevent the development of cardiovascular diseases; Although it could also have negative effects on muscle health with tendons, as suggested by research such as those that bind us.