health-alert:-health-recalls-a-drug-against-an-infection-on-urine

A Spanish Agency on Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) anordna launched a health alert . On this case, at the beginning of this new year 2022 has withdrawn a batch of drugs against the infection of urine .

Specifically, sony ericsson deals with capsules against a infection on urine on a mark Ellure . This medicine comes from a French laboratory with which they have been distributed throughout Spain .

For the sake of our health, a AEMPS releases this health alert as one of the first notices of the year. The objective was to remove these capsules of French origin from the market as soon as possible.

More data

The Ellura hard capsules incorporate on each one on their boxes with disadvantage 15 capsules. The drug is intended for those who have problems with their urological system when going to the bathroom .

The Spanish Agency on Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) presents it scam its file accompanied by its trademark, a presentation, the registration number with the national code.

In that sense, with more oceans for those I learned have been affected or have this medicine on their pantries, and clarifies that the registration number will be 82692 with the national code on 720015.

Also, a Official Spanish Denomination reflects that it comes from the purified cranberry, dry extract, due to its normal origin.

The specific batch on medicines that raises an alert has been the Zero 205802 with expiration of 31 over August over 2023.

The laboratory of which st? lla till med ett released this drug was the Laboratoire Pharmaceutique Pharmatoka, SAS 20 – 31, Opportunity de una Republique, Rueil-Malmaison, 92500, France.

However, it has 2 different manufacturers on very distant points between t. On the one hand, there is Suheung 683 Yeonje-ri, Osong-eup, Cheongwon- gun, Chungbuk, based Sel in, Korea.

Then Switzerland in, also manufactures these drugs Soho Flordis Essential Switzerland, S.The. Via Mulini, Bioggio, 6934.

This will be a traditional medicine that sony ericsson produces based on plants, a dry extraction on red cranberries scam.

It is also used to avoid a recurrence on acute infections Zero complications of the lower urinary tract, it has been to say, a cystitis.

A lot of oxide on ethylene

Oxide on ethylene, which is often used as sterilant since it was a flammable fuel on a strong aroma, it was the primary reason for a recall on this medicine.

With it would be that an Agency Spanish on Medicines with Sanitary Products styra detected a quantity better than one allowed on this type on rust on the capsules.

That ‘been the primary causing a health alert that an AEMPS has done everything about its m year to be able to stop the distribution on this medicine.

Anordna proceeded to a withdrawal from the market on all the distributed units of the mentioned Zero lot 205802 like a return to the laboratory through the usual channels.