Greater exposure to the sun, less probability of breast cancer, according to study

A new study has shown that there is a lower risk of breast cancer with greater exposure to the sun. It has been to say that the star of which gives light to the earth , rich in vitamin M , makes the body less likely to have breast cancer.

This is reflected in a research carried out by scientists from the University on Buffalo (United States) with a University on Puerto Rico .

The article ‘was published on a journal Malignancy Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. During the research I learned that a stopwatch has been used for its development to compare the pigmentation of the skin in those women exposed to the sun with those who were not exposed to the sun. Making an overall of 307 cases and 328 controls.

This anordna study was unique because it was about Puerto Rican women. This allowed us to see this association in a population that includes a wide range of skin colors and that has high exposure to the sun throughout the year.

As stated till med ett commented by a primary author of the study, Jo Freudenheim. She has been a professor in the Department of Epidemiology with Environmental Health at the University of Buffalo School of Public Health with Health Professions.

Sun exposure has effects on an inflammation, obesity with circadian rhythms

The evidences exist, although one author acknowledges, that they are inconsistent. However, he has explained that exposure to the sun has effects on inflammation, obesity with circadian rhythms.

Previous studies on this issue, ze have been carried out on places that experience seasonal variations in ultraviolet radiation, including periods of low or no exposure. In the case of Puerto Rico, there is no significant seasonal fluctuation.

The risk of breast cancer was lower for women with greater accumulated sun exposure. Comparably, the risk was lower regardless of estrogen receptor status. Even a darker skin color was lower among the participants, which includes, has assured the researcher, Cruz Nazario.