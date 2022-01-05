5-valuable-lies-that-entertainment-programs-can-teach-you

Sponsored Content

Rotina is becoming more and more agitated and long days of work, so we can fazer how moments of rest stop me losing time. But, nothing really, so that the day is really productive, it is extremely important to rest. Alm of being beneficial to physical and mental, a pause, an excellent ally of inspiration and of creativity.

E o cio can be not only creative, but also trace different teachings. Knows how? Using that tempo to consume content and attend real life entertainment programs. Next, see five important learners that can be acquired at the moment of lazer:

1. How to plan a reform

Our sole must be a safe port, especially on our most difficult days. Dwelling sozinho ou no, always bom ter um cantinho that represents you, that faa voc feel really at home. And as we are constantly moving, normal in some – or various – moments of life we ​​feel we are able to reform or environment.

Or problem that reform usually be stressful, it is to think that we will end up giving up to continue as flat. More chegou at the time of isso moving! Stick a caneta and a paper ed play em Irmos Obra , a reality show with the identical gmeos Drew (specialist in imveis) and Jonathan (licensed empreiteiro). A duo find houses and fazem reforms incrveis – not all or program possible 14 seasons.

Alm to use or design the houses as a visual reference, it is worth noting these two tips on how to achieve an assertive reform, how to establish a final sentence and continue with purchases from it, hire specialists (fazer tudo sozinho nem semper or melhor caminho) And also bet on simple changes – sometimes, reorganize yourself and paint to wall and completely change the environment dynamics.

In case you want to ter more inspiraes, or discovery plus, a streaming service dedicated especially to real life, it offers more opes of reform programs, such as Reforma em Famlia com Karen e Mina , presented by me and filha that carried out reforms in Indianapolis in order to revitalize the native city. There is also From Casa Nova , as a home for Erin and Ben Napier decorators, who renovated historic houses without modifying their classic styles. Outra opo o Total Reform with Nate and Jeremiah , who accompany the innovative designers’ house for complicated reforms.

With wonderful ideas, it is feared that we can learn from these programs that bring together the family and reform to achieve an incredible result.

2. Or what to assess before eating a love affair

He will relate lovingly to some complicated task. Each person has a unique nursery, and that person may not combine as one. Another important point to be taken into account in real inteno da pessoa com a relao. Did she really want anything at all? Are you wanting to throw something away?

It happens that, I do not start from namoro, comum a paixo and emoo ofuscarem these questions. More like tempo, they can transform into a great impasse, being able to generate a painful fim for the relao.

We can see isso our episdios do reality 90 days to marry , year It was a costume of homens and women who spent months chatting and trading virtually and finally found themselves in real life. A big question: each one lives in a different country (one of them is always the United States) and we need to get married to join us.

O time for or matching a certain K1 seen hair, which assures foreign years 90 days of permanence in the United States to make the relationship official as an American citizen. In an atypical situation, it helps to perceive what points are important to observe, not your partner before eating a love affair.

3. Or what is happening as a planet

Effeito accelerated stove, demolition and other human aes this causing diverse natures and catastrophes that prejudice and alter the environment events. Unfortunately, these events are every more frequent; It is the same as a bombardment of reports that we fear daily, difficult to really understand or what is happening with our accompanying planet.

But now you can be informed and also appreciate portraits of nature to pull or fringe as documentation Um Planeta Perfeito . A work, narrated by scientist Sir David Attenborough – and by Antonio Fagundes in Brazilian verse -, explains how the natural outsiders of the planet relate to deix-lo habitvel, and how that relationship is being abused and loved by the humanity.

Alm desse documentrio, or offers plus discovery hundreds of acclaimed accounts by the BBC that portray nature and animal life; such as Dynasties , which accompany Luta pela the survival of five species related to extinction: chimpanzees, African selvagens, pinguins, tigers and lees .

In Seven Worlds, One Planet , for example, it is possible to observe the diversity of the animal kingdom of each continent, and the different challenges faced by us. seven songs of the planet. J a srie Oceans explores the secluded marine life of the depths practically inaccessible to the ocean. Tem ainda a srie Serengeti , which accompanies the costume of a group of animais that live in a savannah of East Africa.

4. How to stimulate as crianas to learn coisas novas

There are various activities that positively stimulate or develop children, such as reading, jumping jacks, manual work, sports and more. But we know that it is not easy to keep the children entertained 100% of the day in some of these activities – mainly as I contact more and more frequently with the technological means.

So, how about taking advantage of the time in front of fabrics to show small years of events that stimulated the uncovered real world? A national animal Ba Da Bean , indicated for children from 4 to 6 years old, an excellent option. Bean um sprout of feijo that face part of a project of cincias and visit the arts room to make a great uncovered: or that face of some great artist.

Or aim to stimulate the children to develop their artistic side in a saudvel and fun way. Or I wish also scam for the country, that we can use the adventures lived by the main person as inspiration to develop new activities and jump as little ones.

5. How to deal with atypical situations

Life is not constant; for isso, nem always as things happen as or expected, seja no work, na famlia, em viagens etc. Nessas hours, important ter? Jogo de waist? e creativity to think in quick solues. E quem melhor para nos ajudar com essa tarefa do que o reality show Largados e Pelados ?

Nele, to each possible episode I will accompany the journey of a homem and a woman who is not known and needs to survive in an inspiring environment, for 21 days. They need food, clothing or any type of comfort, and are equipped with a bag of couro, a dirio, a discreet microphone, a cmera with an infra-vermelho and an item of private escort, they need to be equipped to get to sleep, work, eat and nursery. It is worth noting that there is no premium nenhum in an enveloped dinheiro, hardly any life experience.

To instigate you to think about your own practices for atypical situations, or reality face like what the viewer rethinks his priorities – in the end, what are the things that you value his day by day would you really want for his survival?

To quem jf do program, tem uma novidade bem legal: o discovery + offers the first national verse of reality, o Largados e Pelados Brasil , com 10 participants who faced the challenge of survival for 21 days in an inspiring environment of Colombia.