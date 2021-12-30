What is a menstrual disc?

Or a menstrual disc, a round object, made on electronic hypoallergenic silicone that works as a device on barreira, on being a substitute on traditional absorbents.

How to place electronic pull a menstrual disk?

To insero perform menstrual disk comparable to coletor / copinho. First, fold or device (precise release, for example), more collector / copinho different from, or disc does not require electronic vacuum, no last vagina, next year uterine colo.

Pra Remove it very simple, with the help of performing the zero genital canal indicator finger, such as a hook, tuck, or by three of a front edge to be careful, keeping it horizontal to prevent the bleeding from being spilled.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

If zero manages to withdraw, um melhor to be feito seek a prompt gynecological aid, as recommended by Thiago perform Carmo Araujo, gynecologist of a Vanit Clinic. ( Febrasgo)

How to sterilize the menstrual disc?

Each unit perform menstrual disc should have a fierce guide for about three minutes zero first day that the weight is menstrual electronic zero last, when the item is saved for the next menstrual cycle .

Vantagens electronic desvantagens

Uma dieses vantagens perform menstrual disc the possibilidade perform sex with penetration with its use. Seu format deixa or channel genital free, allowing penetrao electronic deixando or sangue stuck inside perform disco.

Zero STOP AGORA .. . TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Alm disso, a menstrual disc a method considered hygienic, safer against infections (such as Syndrome perform Toxic Shock), prtico for daily use, more comfort, economical electronic sustentvel. Also, as other internal devices, you can take a tempo at what a person understands as a melhor posio for encaix-lo no channel, how much tempo will take, the pra troc-lo electronic as it is adapted to or seu day by day.

According to Arajo, um menstrual disc can be used internally by from 12 hours . “Every time you withdraw pra esvaziar, or indicated that it is washed with a neutral electronic current guide. Or use for a longer time may cause a vacuum to perform risk of infection due to a prolonged time”, indicates the doctor.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Electronic menstrual collector disc: different

Or objective perform electronic menstrual disc perform colletor, or famous copinho, um same: to be an internal device for armazenar and menstrual sangue on hygienic form, confortvel electronic more practice for quem She is menstruating.

A different 2 dois acessrios, porm, est zero regional where they thus inserted into perform genital canal: while a disk remains zero final perform channel, more fundo, u colletor fica zero I eat.

How to know um size perform menstrual disk?

To escort perform size perform your menstrual disc must be guided by height perform colo perform tero. Pra pessoas as colo more high, or recommended or L; intermediary, Michael; colo baixo, H.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Where to buy electronic quanto custa?

Or menstrual disc can be purchased at any farm. Or value varies from brand to brand, it is possible to find units, in mdia, for Ur $ 36.