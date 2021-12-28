Banana and baunilha shake
Or shake um dos queridinhos do café da manh de muitas pessoas for being tasty and trazer benefits sade, helping to eat or day com op direito ainda. E a recipe de shake com banana isso e tudo mais!
A banana, rich in nutrients important for the organism, helps to melt or humor and relax – everything that we need at the beginning of the day. Por isso, no deixe de fazer em casa for um café da manh complete!
A special recipe for hair specialists from the Freeletics Nutrition application. Learn or step by step:
Ingredients
- 3 bananas
- 8 gelo cubes
- 2 x guide faces
- 1 flake of skimmed leite / vegetal leite de amndoas
- 2 measures of whey de baunilha
- 1 favo de baunilha.
Preparation mode
In a liquidifier, mix all the ingredients and mix to form a homogeneous mixture. A tip to cook or taste to catch a cold for hair less an hour na geladeira before savoring. Soon, can I serve!