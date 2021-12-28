banana-and-baunilha-shake

Or shake um dos queridinhos do café da manh de muitas pessoas for being tasty and trazer benefits sade, helping to eat or day com op direito ainda. E a recipe de shake com banana isso e tudo mais!

A banana, rich in nutrients important for the organism, helps to melt or humor and relax – everything that we need at the beginning of the day. Por isso, no deixe de fazer em casa for um café da manh complete!

A special recipe for hair specialists from the Freeletics Nutrition application. Learn or step by step:

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Ingredients

3 bananas

8 gelo cubes

2 x guide faces

1 flake of skimmed leite / vegetal leite de amndoas

2 measures of whey de baunilha

1 favo de baunilha.

Preparation mode

In a liquidifier, mix all the ingredients and mix to form a homogeneous mixture. A tip to cook or taste to catch a cold for hair less an hour na geladeira before savoring. Soon, can I serve!