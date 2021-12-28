Caring for the environment is a task for all of us and, therefore, arises from the need to produce less limited year or long life. Traditional absorbents used for women during the menstrual period, for example, are produced with a large amount of plastic and can be replaced by opes mais sustentveis.

This is because, browsing, or the market offers alternatives that will be beneficial to the environment, but also more economical, due to the possibility of reuse. o case of menstrual calcinha, do copinho coletor e do de pano.

However, each body adapts to a different method, all of which have the same purpose: to frame or bleed expelled uterine hair to produce residual fluid. Therefore, confirm below to the indication of each product and where you buy them:

Kit of 3 Menstrual Absorbents of Pano Reutilizveis, Ekological – R $ 90, 42

Reutilizveis Absorbent Kit, Inciclo – R $ 119, 00

Calcinha Absorvente, Pantyhose – R $ 53 , 12

Calcinha Absorvente Clssica, Inciclo – R $ 60, 90

FamiCup Menstrual Collector, Famivita R $ 50, 90

Violet Cup Menstrual Colletor, Violet R $ 44, 80

Duo Cor Menstrual Disc, Violet – R $ 71, 99

Menstrual Disc Lovin + Sterilizing Capsule, Inciclo – R $ 100, 50

Reused absorbents

Bem similar as you discard, you reuse absorbents so timas opes so that it is testing new sustentveis methods. Do not breathe and avoid or vacation. Costumam secure or flux for at 4 hours a week with the need for a truck.

Kit of 3 Menstrual Absorbents by Pano Reutilizveis, Ekological

Absorbent comforts and prova of vazamentos, recolhem or menstrual blood flow are surpresses and produce less waste to the environment. They can be left out of cold water, ready for quick reuse. Available for R $ 90, 42 na Amazon.

Photo: Reproduo / Amazon

Reutilizveis Absorbent Kit, Inciclo

Ecological and non-polluting alternative, or kit conta com trs standard absorbents and a night. Possuem high absorption and can be washed in the machine, as long as it is wet and relaxing. Available for R $ 119, 00 na Amazon.

Photo: Reproduo / Amazon

Menstrual Calcinha

They are produced as absorbent, being resistant to menstrual flow and providing comfort to the feminine body. They can be reused in various models of the intensity of the menstrual flow according to agreement. indicated for all types of corporations

Calcinha Absorvente, Pantyhose

Perfect to take advantage of your menstrual days with comfort and tranquility. Diminui odor e ajuda o meio Ambiente. Possui dated as boto and recommends that it be washed mine. Available for R $ 53, 10 na Amazon.

Photo: Reproduo / Amazon

Classic Absorbent Calcinha, Inciclo

Developed with 4 layers of proteo, it is a comfortable, safe and economical model. Soft packaging 100% free of plastic and can be machine washed. Available for R $ 60, 90 na Amazon.

Photo: Reproduo / Amazon

Menstrual collector

Also called “copinho”, or menstrual collector, it can be used on the last day of the menstrual period or the first. Unwrapped in silicone, hypoallergenic and adapts perfectly to the vaginal canal. safe and can be used by at 10 hours in a row.

FamiCup Menstrual Collector, Famivita

Feito de silicone medicinal, or coletor an alternative saudvel with a lower risk of infeco. Possui different sizes, ideal for every flow intensity. Available for R $ 49, 90 na Amazon.

Photo: Reproduo / Amazon

Violet Cup Menstrual Collector, Violet

Ultra matte and hypoallergenic, it is perfect to mold and adapt to the body. Unique design, thought to facilitate insertion or withdrawal. Available for R $ 44, 80 na Amazon.

Photo: Reproduo / Amazon

Menstrual disk

Offering the same benefits that the menstrual collector, or disc differs from the previous model by deixar or free vaginal canal for penetration, also allowing women to have sexual relations during its use.

Menstrual Disc Duo Cor, Violet

Possui double embroider that protects the vacation, comfort and promotes freedom and self-confidence. Can be used for at 12 hours . Available for R $ 71, 99 na Amazon.

Photo: Reproduo / Amazon

Lovin Menstrual Disc + Sterilizing Capsule, Inciclo

Portico model with anatomical design, which adapts to all weights regardless of flow rate or intensity. A Lovin can be used for at 3 years. It comes with a sterilizing capsule that makes it easier to sanitize the same. Available for R $ 100, 50 na Amazon.

