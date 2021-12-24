why-does-impostor-syndrome-reach-mais-mulheres?

Did you feel a failure? Does she feel that her efforts will never be enough? And, no matter how much you people, you are praised for your work, I won’t get reconciled?

These sensations tm um nome: impostor syndrome, defined quadro hair detracts two own talents and gives the capacity of two serious results – a professional life, academic or in any other way of life.

Did you know that impostor syndrome affects many more women than homens? or what explains the psychoanalyst Mariana Deperon, scia-diretora da Travessia-Estratgia em Even and writer do livro “Eu, Impostora? ‘ (Independent Edio, 2021).

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Or what to impostor syndrome?

As explained to psychoanalyst Mariana, to impostor syndrome um conceito Raised by Pauline and Suzanne and, not a case of women, it consists of systematic and recurrent thoughts that are not considered intelligent and bem-happened.

“Embora did not miss any data verifying his excellent academic and / or professional performances. He began working with more than 150 women with successes in their professional careers – Students / professions recognized in their respective areas of achievement and academic excellence, professions of renown and award winners etc?, as psychologists will observe that these women did not feel worthy and deserving of success, attributing many times or good performance to external aspects I don’t know your conquests and pessoais trajetrias “, explains Mariana.

Why the impostor syndrome attains more mulheres do que homens?

In a general way, Mariana affirms that it is possible to say that the impostor syndrome attains much more mulheres do que homens por questes estruturais de uma patriarchal society, macho.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

“Nela, women we do not have the same direct opportunities. Or patriarchal system, which is marked by oppressed, inferiorized and objectified. Mulher , traced various consequences to them, including not referring to self-esteem. A syndrome, which tastes of shame of a phenomenon, ends up attacking more fortemente as women “, reflects the psychoanalyst.

She still tells how this feeling of failure is related to an unequal division of work at home. This is why, because the female participant in work is close to two people in most two industrialized countries, with lower pay than the same worst, as women continue to perform a disproportionate portion of US care.

“As women are responsible for 76, 2% of all unpaid hours of work. Or custody of unequal costs of excess for women. Overburdened With so many dads, elas, souls of terem that will unravel to give a count of the days that have not been dated, I always need, both socially and corporately, they will have to prove to be rewarded. still more so that we can stay on this. a cycle and exhaustive “vicious, says Mariana.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

The psychoanalyst also emphasizes the intersectionality of the intersectionality, even more to the impostor syndrome in women. “As inequalities are greater for as women who are ‘preconceptions and opposites’. So, therefore, more harmful are women who are trans, black, indigenous, lesbian, bisexual, pansexuais, and also by diante (…) Uma mulher branca tem mais privilgios In our society that is a black woman, for example. As oppressions are somam and isso ends up reflected in a different way in another group of women. mulher ‘. ”

Impacts of the impostor syndrome

When the impostor syndrome is a reality, its impacts on the life of that coexist as a customary to be anxious, frustrated and anguished ” In a general way, isso affects the mental sade of women and, consequently, it affects many ‘disso so, indicates Mariana.

How to coexist with the impostor syndrome?

In order to coexist with the impostor syndrome, Mariana lists some daily practices that we can help lidar with or square and contour autossabotagem situations. Trust:

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)