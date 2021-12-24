The menstruation is still a topic rejected on taboos . O own access to electronic hygiene items, specific guidelines for menstruating people in case they still lack electronic discussion investment. a chamada menstrual poverty.

O matter, by sinal, esteve na guideline due to the Project on Law that instituted or Program on Proteo electronic Promoo de uma Sade Menstrual.

Understand, to follow, why it is important to combat menstrual poverty, to offer access to intimate hygiene for people who share electronic quais thus operating system impacts on the populace when it is directly denied.

Or what menstrual poverty?

As explained in the report “Menstrual Poverty Zero Brazil: Unequal Electronic Violaes on Direitos”, prepared by UNFPA electronic UNICEF, the menstrual poverty I learned about the immense challenges on access the direitos electronic inputs on sade pra meninas, mulheres, homens tr ans electronic pessoas zero binrias que menstruam.

“Menstrual poverty a little concept that gathers two words a complex phenomenon, transdisciplinary electronic multidimensional for the lack of access to resources, infrastructure electronic conhecimento pra that you have full capacity to take care of your menstrual period “, says a document.

Nesse sense, the menstrual poverty the lack of access to the absorbents, basic sanitation

Impacts of menstrual poverty

When we think about situations about menstrual poverty, we need to consider the consequences of both the social aspect (constraint, in the absence of adequate conditions, exclusive of social activities) as well as physical, second or president of Uma Febrasgo, Agnaldo Lopes.

“When more novas, many times, ocorrem faults on classrooms for that reason. No case of extreme situations, people who do not have access to absorbents or other safe methods, many times, we use inappropriate products – at the same time very risky alternatives, such as introduce something in the vaginal area, miolo de po . Electronic esses foreign bodies or inappropriate products can lead to serious complications, mainly infectious complications – to syndrome perform toxic shock, for example, that an infectious hair I use on an inappropriate genital tampon “, indicates or doctor.

A title on conhecimento, dieses 321 million people who menstruate in school days zero countries, 3% study in schools that zero have banheiros na boas condies on use to properly sanitize your menstrual period.

Other given that boy ateno: 62% of people over 13 to 24 years affirmed that he deixaram about going to school or to other places because of A menstrual period. It was given I was raised hair Fundo dieses United Nations for Children (UNICEF) electronic hair Fundo de Populao dieses United Nations (UNFPA), who interviewed 1. 730 pessoas zero Brazil; perform overall, 82% menstruam electronic 18% no.

Project on lei against menstrual poverty

Em 2021, was officially created a Program on Proteo electronic Promoo de uma Sade Menstrual, which constitutes a strategy for promoo de uma sade electronic Athena Hygiene with objective on:

Combat the menstrual precariousness, identified as the lack of access to the electronic hygiene products the other necessary items ao period of a feminine menstruation or lack of resources that may be possible for her aquisio

Offer guarantee on basic care on health electronic develop meios pra the even ten women na aes electronic programs on menstrual proteo sade.

Na nenhum 2 articles, porm, um Program on Proteo electronic Promoo de uma Sade Menstrual fala about a populao pra alm de uma cisgen, as a trans or no-binrio. Pra o president of Febrasgo, u program should contemplate the people who menstruam electronic not h the populao cisgnera all. . Lida also with transgender people or who do not show conformity with their gender [designado ao nascer]. A society must be prepared to oil these people. I do not prepare to perform professional de sade, to give life assistance to this group, electronic also in general popular, raising awareness about the whole world. Isso very important. a question of responsibility of all “, pontua Lopes.