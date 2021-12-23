investigation-aponta-errors-na-cozinha-that-trazem-riscos-sade

A lot of Brazilian populace has inadequate measures regarding food handling and framework, operating system results on a study carried out research hairs carry out Food Research Center ( Foods Research Middle ), of a Faculdade sobre Cincias Farmacuticas (FCF) of a USP.

Consequently, these people are exposed to food-borne infections (DTA), which can be manifested by sony ericsson as infeces alimentares, intoxicaes alimentares electronic toxinfeces.

Zero Brasil, between 2000 electronic 2018, officially registered foram 247. 570 cases on DTA’s, com 195 mortes, on accord com dice perform Ministrio de uma Sade. A serious or regional primary pollutant cozinha.

Second to research, carried out with 5 million pesos on all operating systems Brazilian States, close to on 46, 3% affirm the habit of washing meats na pia of uma cozinha, enquanto 24, 1% tm um costume about eating undercooked meats. Alm disso, 17, 4% disseram consume ovos crus ou badly cozidos na maioneses caseiras electronic outros pratos.

A respect 2 habits about sanitizing vegetables, 31, 3% 2 interviewees reveal fazer the sanitize somente com gua corrente electronic 18, 8% with gua corrente electronic vinegar.

J for sanitizing on fruits, . , 7% with current electronic detergent.

The respect perform armazenamento sobre meats na geladeira, 57, 2% 2 participants report armazen-las na prpria packaging perform produto. In practice, it becomes very common, increases or rises contaminated from other stacked foods no refrigerator due to or dripping perform its meat. Or suitable, in any case, use a suitable container.

Alm about analyzing operating system habits 2 Brazilians na cozinha how many years food, the FoRC also checks the temperature of geladeiras over 216 moradias simply no State on So Paulo. 2 1. 944 records collected, 91% ficaram between the faixa over recommended temperature, over 0C the 10 D. Second operating system researchers, it is important given in future modeling studies for the multiplication of micro-organisms in refrigerated foods to foresee.

Meats: can you wash ou zero?

Or habit on washing meats, independent of a surface, zero efficient when rowing on batteries. Contrary hair, isso helps to back up potentiates pathogens in electronic kitchen utensils at other foods.

In addition, consumption of food on pet origin that is poorly cooked or handled in a hygienic zero way appears microbiological risk . Since these batteries do not resist heat, or cook at a minimum temperature of 74 D or recommended to eliminate operating system micro- organisms that can cause some pathology.

“Proving that nem all products crossed over their origin pet with pathogenic micro-organisms, there is no such thing as an electronic risk, a suitable cooking that guarantees that these micro-organisms are eliminated or reduced safely”, explains a research coordinator, Uelinton Manoel Pinto, teacher by uma FCF electronic member perform FoRC.

Safe framework on food

The organizes 2 foods on the right way to decrease the operating system risks on contaminated, as well as at the right temperature to preserve its nutritional characteristics and electronic sensory functions.

As the FoRC cartilha addresses the correct way about armazenar operating system foods na geladeira, there are some habits that we can help at this time, such as:

Zero to keep food ready for 2 crus foods, to avoid cross contamination

Freeze in smaller quantities, once defrosted once, a zero food must be frozen again

Na hour on freezing kettles, use labels with the data on preparation for manter um check on validade

Open the geladeira somente when necessary, keeping the porta open smaller hair pace possvel

Zero defrost operating system food room temperature . Deixe-o na geladeira o enough time to thaw

Keep geladeira always clean.

By fim, it is necessary to pay attention to prazo on validity indicated zero label 2 food to fim on guaranteeing a safe electronic consumption that zero offers riscos sade.