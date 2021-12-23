This year, a large part has been carried out in the face of what he considered the first to be dry in the last 2 91 years. Prejudicial in many aspects, this climatic situation that you take in Brazil in 2021 affects electronic prejudice very much to nossa sade, trazendo damages at the same pra o corao.

This is happening in the honor of a baixa umidade by the gerada, among other aspects. Therefore, in spite of little failing, at high umidade it also fears its electronic consequnces causes certain prejudices to the organism.

Or equilibrium, a large part of these situations, or a perfect world. When or subject to a umidade to perform ar, or less than 2 cenrios it would be a climate nem dry demais, nem muito mido . Porm, hardly isso ocorre. Electronic to complement, we still fear that the temperature that, combined umidade, can interfere with ainda mais na sade.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Or fact that our body reage – electronic here includes a cardio – t system mudanas na umidade, electronic climate temperature . Sony ericsson they would doenas electronic cliffs involved, or quadro could be even more worrisome. Therefore, I understand operating system effects of each center not working perform nosso corao:

Baixa umidade perform ar

Ao we face long periods of dry, nossa sade sofre more perform than we imagine, especially when operating system nveis de umidade ao ar free ficam muito baixos – according to OMS, a umidade perfect est na faixa entre 50 electronic 80% . Electronic um 2 main problems related to esse cenrio a dehydration .

When you breathe, I contain little umidade, while mucous membranes that revestem like airways electronic nasais dry. Nveis baixos de umidade we fazem losing more steam from gua through breathing electronic 2 pores gives pele, or what can cause:

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Chronic dry skin

Piora 2 pictures on electronic eczema other forms on dermatitis

Gretado Libios

Passagens nasais irritated

Dor electronic sore throat

Sensibilidade nos olhos

Nose bleeding

Congesto electronic tosse zero peito

Aggravation on allergies, asthma, chronic bronchial electronic doena chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Or dry ar, especially in combination with polluta, ainda deixa and organism more suscetvel h doenas virais electronic respitrias , as a flu electronic a pneumonia. Infection caused by these diseases can alter the heart rate, overloading or pumping blood, heart hair.

In summary, it is true because seeing that mucous membranes perform electronic nose of a throat thus the first defense perform our body against operating system pathogens back hair ar. When this is safe, do not allow the passage of vrus electronic batteries that cause us infections.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

In the case of dry membranes, they have low umidade, and they are zero therefore effective for making this filter. In order to improve the situation, when the electronic operating system nose is irritated, operating system capillaries ficam more exposed, facilitating passage of 2 microbes directly to the blood stream.

Thus, while an organism detects the presence of 2 infectious agents, it passes the production of substances to try to reaggregate. U problem that these substances thus inflammatory electronic ao harmful cardiovascular system. They end up in the bloodstream electronic, sony ericsson or patient has some cardiac vulnerability, such as coronary compromise, or more rapid electronic mais severe process.

There is also the possibility of a viral doena gerar um process on aggressive ao muscle perform corao electronic, also, cause a cardiomyopathy – the ten most common causes of heart failure (situation in which u corao zero get more to pump enough blood for a rest perform body). This quadro can, comprehensive, culminate in a heart attack or stroke.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

High umidade perform ar

Zero or other extreme, at a high level of performance, it can also cause problems to become general. People with high pressure electronic doenas cardiac, pulmonary or renais therefore as more vulnerveis years effeitos dieses condies midas, bem as people with more than 50 years.

Zero case perform choral, or extremely measured climate, especially when combined with high temperatures, it can be an aggravating, for example, for individuals with cardiac insufficiency or for those with high possibilities for such, as well as for burning a high risk on cardiac attacks.

These complications, generally, occur at temperatures above 2 21 Chemical (or with a higher thermal sensation than 27 D) electronic umidade passing 2 70%. Muita umidade not be able to interfere with our natural mechanisms of refrigeration or perform our body, showing how the temperatures seem to be much more quente to perform than really this. Electronic isso also able to manage tense without cardio system.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Um 2 main mechanisms on cooling electronic control on temperature perform nosso corpo um suor . When the sweat evaporates from the skin, it reduces to body temperature main electronic, ao face, makes a sensation about alvio.

Therefore, with high humidity, zero sweat evaporates easily – electronic isso zero prevents a body from continuing to produce. Because o sweat can cause dehydration electronic, consequently, lowering blood pressure. Assim, as excessive heat, or cenrio t piora.

Com u pace quente, our body that more to keep the temperature in normal work, electronic isto, more once, overload a cardiovascular system. Or corao go to battery faster to pump with more fora or bleed body hair, especially for pele, in order to promote or cold.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Operating system blood vessels, ento, therefore more as pressure increase and perform volume perform liquid required. To learn about an idea, a day of high temperatures, it will be possible to circulate from two to four times, more sangue each minute, perform it on a cold day.

Alm disso, u suor contm eletrlitos (minerais essenciais como potssio electronic sdio), which thus necessrios para um saudvel performance perform chorao. Either excessive sweat during or during a period of time that may unbalance the operating system, you have electrolytes, or that it may stress even more, or that you are working hard.

Loss over liquids also decreases the volume and performs sangue. In this way, when or when it is still hard to catch a cold or body, it will be more required electronic, it will be necessary to work more electronically quickly to get the amount of blood needed to distribute body hair.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Or additional work, aggravated by losing on sdio electronic potsio electronic, on internal flooding on hormones on stress, could be a trigger for electronic cardiovascular events – as a matter of fact, especially for those with certain predispositions.

Other important points

O unbalance of a umidade affects other important aspects for our being, quality about electronic life. It can influence, for example, the resistance of ten routes when we breathe, making it difficult for the passage to perform. Isso can trigger, among other problems:

Tosse electronic constrio dieses vias locations

Increased quantity of mucous, no nose, electronic throat, causing congestion, spirits, electronic leakage sinus

Sono ruim

Proliferao de mofo, expensive electronic other irritants transported hair ar

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

For isso, it is worth paying attention: in both operating system centers, it is important to drink a lot of gua same before about feeling headquarters . Alternatives such as a deumidifier or ar umidifier can also help.

J na practice on electronic sports physical activities ao ar free, it is important to be aware of a temperature electronic perform level on a measure of electronic take care of your hydration. Isso because, as I make an effort to perform exercise, or the cardio system will be more required electronic, as we saw above, depending on the performance center, I can be overloaded.

In case of life, especially for a diagnosis of high-risk factors (such as diabetes, high blood cholesterol), cardiovascular complications, seek guidance from a doctor and see what care needs to be taken with climatic conditions.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)