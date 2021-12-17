j-sentiu-“cheiro-de-fim-de-ano”?-saiba-or-what-does-it-mean

Voc sente ou j sentiu or famous “cheiro de fim de ano” ? Panetone, chocotone, decorao natalina, praia, shopping center and late in the afternoon so some two associates few days festivities just.

This happens because December or more days are celebrated at the end of the year and, because it is the last month of the calendar, a very little nostalgic , in which various emotional memories were created. For isso, all year long, when that time comes, it is common for some cheiros to be associated with memories of past celebrations.

Why do we feel “cheiro de fim de ano”?

O cheiro the sensation perceived in the cells of the nasal cavity, chambered of olfactory chemoreceptor neuroses. Alm disso, a highly bound sense of memories is emoes.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

According to Livia Ciacci, Neuroscientist do Supera – Ginstica para o crebro, this phenomenon occurs by count of two anatomical factors: to localize the olfactory cortex – responsvel hair reconhecimento do olfactory – ea proximity of limbic system .

“As you inform visuais, tteis or sonoras chegam first to a regio do crebro chamada tlamo, responsible for organizing and sending these data for the regies runs for processing and interpretation. instant. Ou seja, or smell or sense faster “, explains a neuroscientist.

The proximity of the limbic system influences a lot to link two different memories. Isso because either the limbic system or responsvel pela criao das emoes e das emotive memories . “Ou seja, through smell, we managed to get rid of the first time references”, completes Livia.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Olfactory memory eo fim of year

Ainda second to specialist, or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” or “cheiro de fim de ano” is mainly associated with specific aromas. “Some time is memorized or cheiro de panetone linked to the end of the year, all the times that feel or cheiro vai as memories of the end of the year to evoke. do cheiro “, he affirms.

Not Natal, specifically, very common or I believe to carry out this association, by spot a variety of cheiros and experiences during the celebration or lived. This occurs mainly between childhood and adolescence, the phases of life in which we explore or the environment and the cheiros with greater intensity.

Alm das memories, os cheiros also have a strong bond with behavior and emotions. For example, if a person felt happy during a celebration and performed an associate to the cheiro that he is feeling, she will also attribute that happiness to a cheiro. “To burn the boas lembranas, or Natal ativa or reward system of crebro, trazendo prazer and reforando or found as something beneficial”, completes Livia.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Not so much, or else it can happen with membranes and negative feelings. “This happens when some people experience an increase in stress and anxiety of their little time, generally motivated by a series of factors that upset their rotina. and changes to diet “, details a neuroscientist.

How to overcome the negative feelings of the end of the year?

Second Livia, to deal with negative feelings in this time, I must seek to understand what causes these feelings. In some cases, it can be a specific memory or a mix of senses.

“Starting from self-reflection, we must not stop respecting our own restricted limits. I perceive that the most common types of thoughts after little time involve a sense of obrigao: ‘I had to please people’ or ‘I had to buy presents.’ not obliged to fulfill rituals that do not make sense to you, or do not bring joy and comfort, or first step. Be honest with yourself and, if necessary, seek specialized help “, he concluded.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Leia mais: End of year sadness: 5 troubles that cause me how to deal with them