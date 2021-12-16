Influenza A: understand or outbreak of the flu caused by the H3N2 virus

Influenza A: understand or outbreak of the flu caused by the H3N2 virus

In an attempt to control COVID – 19 the new strain Ômicron, in recent weeks or increase in flu cases in Rio de Janeiro, has caused an alert about the transmission respiratory diseases due to influenza A (H3N2), counting more than 23 thousand cases.

Influenza A is a strain frequently associated with more severe flu seasons and caused by more mutations.

Second to the Municipal Secretary of Health, the H3N2 flu is also circulating in the state of São Paulo, where it has caused a significant increase in the number of prompt-aid services, as well as the number of internments.

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Also from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, other states and captains are also alerting for an incomum increase in cases of influenza associated with the H3N2 virus, a death of the virus has just been confirmed in Salvador.

Or what is the H3N2 flu?

As Bernardo Almeida, infectologist and medical chief of Hilab, explains, from tempos in tempos or influenza it suffers small mutations that change its conformation and geram new strains, called drifts.

“These changes are caused by the fact that these new strains manage to escape in part of the immune system generated by previous infections or vaccination. This increases the population’s susceptibility and increases the chances of new waves”, clarifies the doctor.

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Because of this, H3N2 had been discovered for the first time in humans in 1968, a new virus mutation was recently identified in Austria, whited by Darwin, in reference to the city in which it was sequential.

“It has a small capacity for complications compared to H1N1, therefore, it is still enough to generate waves of internments and deaths annually, often not in the winter period.”

Vacina da influenza protects against or H3N2 virus?

According to the specialists, despite the vaccine against the flu used in Brazil, its composition to H3N2, not available in the Darwin variant, responsible for the current supply.

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Ainda second Edson Aparecido, municipal secretary of Health of São Paulo, the vaccines applied at this time have not been foram to deal specifically with the H1N1 virus. Dessa form, for the H3N2 virus that is currently circulating and needs another immunizing agent.

By means of a communiqué feito nesta quarta-feira (15), the Instituto Butantan announced that it will begin to update the vaccine against influenza from January, respecting the Recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Can H3N2 flu symptoms be more serious among those who do not get vaccinated?

“Although the last cow will be constituted to protect from other strains, it is expected that there will be some cross protection. It is confirmed, there is less chance of infection, internment and deaths caused by infection”, elucidated Bernardo Almeida.

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

O infectologist Bernardo Almeida explains that if this new strain becomes dominant, it will enter the constitution of the next cow to be produced, thus increasing protection against the virus.

Symptoms of the H3N2 flu

Symptoms of H3N2 flu are for semelhant years symptoms caused by other seasonal flu viruses. Symptoms usually appear suddenly and can include:

Cough and strong throat

Coryza or stuffy nose

Dor de cabeça e dores no corpo

Febre

Fadiga

Diarrhea.

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

What care to take with the H3N2 flu?

“Or influenza virus, in a general way, is transmitted predominantly by droplets. Or close contact – of approximately two meters – between a transmitting individual and another susceptible is enough for a potential transmission to occur”, reveals Bernardo Almeida.

Dessa form, or number of contacts close to other individuals is directly correlated with the chance of exposure.

Second or infectologist, or use of masks, ideally surgical or superior – such as PFF2 -, during an interaction helps to reduce the chance of transmission.

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Also, frequenting small, poorly ventilated environments and with many people not indoors increases the chance of transmission.