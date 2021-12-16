anvisa-approves-pfizer's-vacina-for-children-from-5-to-11-years-old

To Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (Anvisa) announced this fifth-feira (16) the approval of the use of Comirnaty vacina, produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, for children between 5 and 11 years out of . O immunizing against COVID – 19 já vinha being applied in young people between 12 and 17 years, after a series of studies proving the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine for people nessa faixa etária.

The request for authorization for the use of immunizing agents has been sent to the regulatory agency on the day 12 of November. Analysis of new technical information sent by the pharmaceutical company on December 6, to Anvisa released to the application of the non-public infant vaccine.

Second or second announcement made by technical directors of the organ, the application of two doses of immunization helps prevent serious cases of COVID – 19 in children and adolescents.

Different from the vaccine applied in adults, Comirnaty was raised exclusively for the young public, being called a “pediatric dose”. Amount or immunizer given by Pfizer used in the vaccination campaign in adults with a dosage of 30 micrograms, a child version available 10 micrograms.

Início da vacinação

Despite the approval of Anvisa, a vaccination in children will not start immediately. In accordance with Pfizer, or contract with the Ministry of Health in Brazil, guarantor of the purchase of, less than, 100 milhões de doses em 2022.

The government has not yet officially manifested itself on the release of immunization. Agora, I await a new vaccination calendar with guidelines for the immunization of children. For enquanto, a vacina da Pfizer is the only immunizer against COVID – 19 released in the country for children under 12 years.

