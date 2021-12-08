Third dose given by Pfizer is effective against Ômicron variant

According to the results of preliminary laboratory tests, three doses of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine against COVID – 19 have the potential to neutralize a nova variant Ômicron (linhagem B.1.1. 529).

On note, Pfizer and BioNTech will announce that tests indicate that Pfizer vaccine (BNT 162 b2) increases neutralizing antibodies em 25 times , when just two doses of the vaccine show a reduced level of neutralization.

The results indicate that the same obtained from vaccinated one more after receiving a reinforcement vaccination neutralized to the variant Ômicron in levels than compared to the years observed in the jungle type of SARS-CoV-2 peak protein.

Second Albert Bourla, president and CEO of Pfizer, furthermore, that the two doses of the vaccine are able to offer protection against the serious symptoms caused by the new variant, a protection and, sem dúvidas, melhorada with a third dose of the vaccine.

“Guarantee that the highest possible number of people is fully vaccinated with the first series of doses and a reinforcement continues to be the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID – 19 “, affirms Albert Bourla.

In agreement with the note, or objective of the company and continue collecting more data laboratories and evaluating the efficiency of the vaccine in the real world to analyze and confirm the protection against Ômicron.

Vacina for Ômicron variant

Logo apos or announcement of the new COVID strain – 19, both companies have begun to develop a specific vaccine for Ômicron.

The same two positive results in relation to reinforcement, or development of the vaccine will continue in case of an adaptation being necessary, aiming to increase or level the duration of the protection against Ômicron.

According to the disclosed note, Pfizer and BioNTech are also testing other specific vaccines of new strains that, at the same time, produce levels of neutralization very strong and a tolerable safety profile.

From that point on, the companies hope that, if necessary, on the occasion of 2022 it will be possible to offer a specific vaccine for Ômicron.