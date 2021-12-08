not-treated,-rheumatoid-arthritis-affects-cognitive-functions

Among the complications that may be caused by rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic and progressive autoimmune disorder that affects the joints, it is at a loss of cognitive functions. Understand, next, why isso happens and how to remedy or aggravate doença.

Rheumatoid arthritis: or what is it?

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the joints of the body, as well as causing bone wear. Of autoimmune origin, or quadro and characterized by causing painful swelling that may, eventually, result in bone erosion and joint deformity.

Besides articulations and bones, rheumatoid arthritis can also affect the skin, olhos, lungs and blood vessels. Or brain is another organ that can affect the person according to the progress of the quadro and its gravitation, impacting cognição.

How does rheumatoid arthritis affect cognition?

É o that explains o rheumatologist Dawton Torigoe. According to the physician, two responsibilities are for a study of the Ipsos Institute, not which were consulted with people with autoimmune diseases (including rheumatoid arthritis), it was observed that the quadro in its most serious form affects the learning capacity, loss of memory, of abstraction, among other cognitive aspects.

“Or a continuous and chronic inflammatory process, apart from affecting the joints, affection or central nervous system as well. This is the inferência that we fize”, indicates the rheumatologist.

This deterioration, according to Torigoe, occurs in a patient with rheumatoid arthritis more severe – but not necessarily more heavy, being able to run in young people.

Early treatment against rheumatoid arthritis

To alleviate the symptoms of aggravation of the disease, to recommend and follow as early treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

“There are several studies in which two groups of patients were separated, being that one of them initiates or treatment immediately and another one delays in some weeks – giving analgesics and anti-inflammatories (to control the symptoms). Accompany these two groups And, after a few weeks, the people who only take (remedies to treat symptoms) passam to use the same remedies from the previous group, “said doctor.

By isso, or recommended that o patient seek or rheumatologist for the first few 12 weeks in which to feel some two symptom. “Is it a person not Friday (or consulting) the first three, four months, or is the destination set? Not that. These patients can evolve as well. Only as higher chances are to have arthritis for treated, not started”, he assures Torigoe.

