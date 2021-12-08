How to make gelato coffee: see 4 different versions of the drink

How to make gelato coffee: see 4 different versions of the drink

Pure, with leite, with cinnamon, with chantilly, with chocolate and in so many other combinations. Or coffee is the most popular drink in Brazil. E quem gosta, not open mão – nem same us most recent days. For the same reason, the gelada version of the drink has a special space in various lanchonetes and country-side cafes.

“At the same time, as people are estranham, but when it comes to the first dose, I don’t want to stop. Also, they are tasty and unusual for the Brazilian taste, as recipes for iced coffee again appreciate or taste Of all the ingredients, I know that or coffee in it if it overflows in the mix “, explains Cecília Sanada, from Octavio Café, in São Paulo to the barista. Abaixo, check out 4 recipes to make a refreshing drink at home.

Photo divulgação Octavio Café

Citrus iced coffee

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Ingredients

– 150 ml of suco de laranja

– 10 ml of suco limão

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

– 60 ml of espresso

– 2 colheres of açúcar soup (or equivalent of some adoçante)

– 4 gelo stones

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Preparation mode

Place all the non-liquidifying ingredients and homogeneous battery.

Despite being an unusual combination, it is an extremely refreshing drink.

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Recipe provided by Silvia Magalhães – Otávio Café

Photo divulgação Octavio Café

Wild coffee

Ingredients

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

– 1 ball of sorvete de creme

– 1 coffee xícara at room temperature

– 1 colher de calda de morango

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

– 1 colher of white chocolate soup with rasps

– Chantily to finish

Preparation method : Decorate a cup with morango coverage. Add a ball of ice cream sorvete or iced coffee. Decorate with chantily, morango coverage and white chocolate rasps.

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Recipe given by Fran’s Café hair

Photo divulgação Octavio Café

Coffee mint

Ingredients

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

– 4 mint sorvete balls

– 2 doses of espresso (70 ml)

Preparation mode

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Bater or sorvete together as a non-liquifying espresso and leave with a consistency of Milk-shake.

Recipe provided by Silvia Magalhães – Otávio Café

Photo divulgação Octavio Café

Vanilla coffee

Ingredients

– 2 balls of cream sorvete

– 1 dose of espresso (50 ml)

– Fava de baunilha (5 cm)

Preparation mode

Place all the non-liquidifying ingredients (only place the seeds of the fava de baunilha) and the battery with the consistency of milk-shake.

Recipe provided by Silvia Magalhães – Otávio Café

Refrescância sim, hidratação não

Stimulant substance present, not coffee, a caffeine works as a kind of non-organism diuretic. Therefore, when the drink is consumed in excess, it can cause a natural dehydration. Porém, nutritionist Daniela Abrahão explains that, when gelada, it helps to refresh.

“Any gelato drink refreshes and, like water in its composition, or coffee seems to hydrate, but this sensation is apparent and fast, pois, a few minutes after ingestion, go to headquarters”, appoints a specialist.

Helps to lose weight

Drinking, daily, I have five strained or filtered coffee beans that does not alter the levels of cholesterol (LDL and HDL) or triglycerides and, when ingested together with a balanced diet, it can help reduce weight.

This was at the conclusion of a study carried out by the Department of Nutrition of Unifesp, in São Paulo, which is accompanied by 18 weeks 60 patients with high levels of cholesterol in treatment other than the Lipid Setor, Aterosclerose and Vascular Biology of the university.

The reduction in weight, the body mass index (BMI) and the abdominal circumference verified during this period was, on average, 1.5%. According to Rosana Perim Costa, nutritionist and author of research, how the Brazilian prepares or coffee – in a cloth filter or in a paper filter – prevents the passage of fat two grams, responsible for increasing the amount of low cholesterol (LDL). ).

“A caffeine, also gives an antioxidant, also as a stimulant, increasing metabolism and helping to burn calories”, says Rosana. “Or coffee has very few calories and thermogenic, due to isso, active or metabolism, accelerating to the breakdown of fat. Therefore, if this coffee is seasoned with sugar, the calories will increase and you will gain weight”, explains Daniela Abrahão.

Drink with moderation

Compost Coffee Mineral water Gatorade Potássio 100 – 500 mg 1,50 mg 120 mg Calcium 100 – 250 mg 60 mg 0 mg Magnesium 100 – 250 mg 13 mg 0 mg Sodium 20 to 70 mg 1 mg 450 mg Chlorine 0, mg 0, 01 mg 450 mg Ferro 2 to 5 mg 0mg 0 mg Zinco 5 to 30 mg 0 mg 0 mg Strontium 5 to 20 mg 0 mg 0 mg Other 1 to 2 mg Traços H 60 g / 240 Kcal Fonte: Encyclopedia of Food Science, Technology and Nutrition – Academic Press, 1993

In moderate quantities (or equivalent to 400 – 500 mg / day or até 4 xícaras), studies indicate that caffeine is not harmful to human health, from gestation to end of life. It is more important to be aware of evils that excessive consumption of coffee can cause.

“There are people who are more than seventeen years old from caffeine. On account of this, we can show anxiety, tremors, insomnia, and even panic”, explains Daniela Abrahão. “There are many other collateral effects supported by studies, not all of the world, but the results are contradictory, therefore, caution and moderation do not consume”, he concludes.