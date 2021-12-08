four-tips-to-take-care-of-your-health-from-home

Sponsored Content

Em meio à rotina agitated, at the same time it seems difficult to keep saúde today. This is where space is opened for the frequent consumption of fast food, in the absence of stress management, low quality of sono, or sedentary lifestyle and a series of other habits prejudicial to quality of life.

For this reason, we separate four tips that can help you take care of your health while leaving home. Or I sense that they are not only sporadic ações, but, sim, incorporated into rotina. Confira:

Tenha uma alimentação saudável

Or food care is essential for the prevention of diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension. This does not mean, however, that it is necessary to make bad diets or to select refeições. Much opposite hair: ideally, it should be eaten five to six times a day, já que or café da manhã, or almoço ea janta should be interspersed with small lanches.

As quality of food also matters, we recommend a varied diet based on natural products. Among the carbohydrates, it is worth prioritizing or rice e as massas integrais. The most suitable sources of fat, for the time, include oilseeds (castanhas em geral), azeite, abacate, salmon and chia. At the time of consuming proteins, opt for feijão, lentilha, soybeans, peixes and poultry instead of plump vermelhas meats.

To facilitate the transport of non-organism nutrients and to maintain adequate hydration in snow, lembre-is added to drink from two to three liters of water daily.

Practice physical exercises

Outra dica to stay healthy and practice physical activities regularly. It is difficult to separate a tempo to exercise, how about doing it at home?

Use the help of a physical educator, applications or videos found on the internet, use a creativity! Movement or body with choreographies, polichinelos, jumps, abdominais or I did the same exercises that use sacks of food, pet jugs and other unusual objects.

A World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a practice of, not a minimum, 30 minutes of physical activities per day, which benefits as melhores noites de sono, diminuição two levels of stress and prevention from various schools, including obesity and osteoporosis.

Durma bem

For the maintenance of health, sound issues are also important, once they are linked to energy replenishment and metabolism regulation. Also, despite being quite common, sleep less than or recommended (about 6 to 8 hours) or agree to several times during a night of damage or good functioning of the organism.

A instruction for how you want to save quality of your own son and daughter-always not the same time and avoid eating heavy food, watching television or surfing the internet just before sleeping.

Take advantage of telemedicine to take care of you

As the technology advances, check out the possibility to check if you are going to be at home. Isso thank you ao that you have been called a telemedicine, which basically consists of no medical care at a distance com direct to request of exams, prescription of medications and attestations as a face-to-face consultation.

In a partnership with Teladoc, a global non-branch leader, Vivo offers this type of service 24 hours a day, seven days a week per half of Vida V – a more accessible option for me. No health plan.

Nessa platform, there are qualified professionals who work with us, the main hospitals in the country, favoring the early diagnosis of many diseases. It is provided by messenger and annual plans that can be hired in both individual and non-family formats, whose coverage includes one person and more than three dependents. Use technology to your advantage!