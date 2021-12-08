Dolomite: o que é, so that it serves and benefits

Or what is dolomite?

A dolomite is a carbonate mineral commonly found in calcareous rocks. After going through a purification process, stone is treated and sold for personal use, mainly for aesthetic purposes.

“A dolomite and a mineral composed of calcium and magnesium carbonate, item alkaline characteristic and is used as a food supplement and, more recently, in the form of masks for cosmetic treatments “, explains Renato Pazzini, dermatologist at two Hospitais Albert Einstein and Oswaldo Cruz.

What is it for?

Or main purpose for or use of mineral in the fight or relief of pain caused by burns and injuries, since dolomite is known by possible ação soothing, anti-inflammatory, healing and antiseptic.

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

By mixing dolomite with water or physiological soro, a creamy paste is formed that can be applied to the peel. Or process is similar to the use of argilas during a skincare routine.

Dolomite treats melasma?

“Many people certify that it does not clear dolomite for melasma. For now, there are no clinical studies that confirm the clarification power of dolomite. Or that it does not mean that it not clareia, just that, até o moment, nenhum comparator foi feito dela with other proven effective clarifiers “, says Renato.

Benefits

Despite not having scientific verification on the action of non-clarifying dolomite, or mineral, it has been used for years as an alternative for different types of aesthetic treatments. Between eles:

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Dental treatment: a paste and used at the time of escovação as the objective of treating gengivitis and canker sores

a paste and used at the time of escovação as the objective of treating gengivitis and canker sores Alívio de dores: or magnesium present in dolomite helps not relax muscles, fighting stiffness

or magnesium present in dolomite helps not relax muscles, fighting stiffness Skin care: Dolomite helps to tone and revitalize pele do rosto

Dolomite helps to tone and revitalize pele do rosto Ajuda no treatment de espinhas: sua Healing action helps to reduce inflammation of the spines

Despite some people, they affirm that dolomite provides a moisturizing effect Aos cabelos, or mineral not indicated for or treatment two years.

“Unfortunately, dolomite does not have that power to nourish the hair, contrary hair, can damage hair health. To burn with a hair hydration boa, eu sugiro or coconut oil. This has been scientifically proven to be beneficial for hair hydration “, explains Renato.

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

How to use?

Dolomite is customary to be sold in houses of natural products in the form of pó. To use it, it is enough to mix a little bit of mineral with water or physiological soro until a paste is formed. Follow, apply or product on a peel and deixe agir for 20 minutes.

Contraindications

Even as a natural product, it is necessary to take some care when using the mineral. According to Renato, despite the fact that it is only mineral in its composition, the dolomite has an alkaline pH, but still has an acidic pH.

Abusive use of mineral oils, which can alter the skin barrier, favoring the appearance of skin conditions. Special care should be taken with the use of masks, occlusive poisons, or that increases the absorption of skin atives. Fora isso , Dolomite seems to be safe to be used by all types of fur “, concludes or specialist.

NÃO PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)