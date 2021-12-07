Tofu brigadeiro: easy recipe and saudvel

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminDecember 7, 2021
0 1 minute read
tofu-brigadeiro:-easy-recipe-and-saudvel

Feito bottom of soy, or rich tofu in minerals, such as calcium, iron, polyunsaturated free acids (3 and 6 megabytes), magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc and selnium. For vegan people or with lactose intolerance, this food can also be used as a substitute for products with pet origin in various recipes.

A ten more traditional after-dinner perform Brazil, a brigadeiro, can also be prepared with tofu. Confira or passo a passo ensinado pela medical nutritionist Juliana Moraco:

Ingredients

  • 200 g tofu perform firm type
  • 200 g dark chocolate 70%
  • 1 colher over soup over cocoa
  • 1 colher on soup on leo on coconut
  • 2 colher on soup on acar
  • 1 puff on cinnamon
  • 1 puff on salt
DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Preparation mode

Whisk all operating system ingredients into a appliance. Na followed, lightly mixed with geladeira for, not a minimum, two hours. Sony ericsson prefer, mild to or freezer for 20 minutes. Depois, just enroll massa em bolinhas electronic to increase coverage.

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminDecember 7, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

The international political game behind Robert Schellenberg’s death sentence in China – 08/13/2021 – Worldwide

August 13, 2021

Germany, Sweden and Belgium follow France to launch AstraZeneca vaccine for the elderly – 04/03/2021 – Worldwide

March 4, 2021

Court overturns decision to suspend curfew in the Netherlands

February 16, 2021
Photo of Vicente Fernndez selling on intensive care after accident

Vicente Fernndez selling on intensive care after accident

October 27, 2021
Back to top button