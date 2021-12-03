reform-dosing-increases-immune-response,-second-study

Published in the last fifth-feira (2), a British study concluded that h um increased immunological response against coronavirus after applying the third dosage in patients with a complete vaccination scheme from Pfizer or Astrazeneca.

Or test, carried out with 2. 878 people with more than 30 years and vaccinated as immunizers from Pfizer and from Astrazeneca , was published in the journal The Lancet and endorsed the response to the dosage of seven vaccines: Novavax, Janssen, CureVac, Moderna, Valneva, Pfizer and Astrazeneca.

According to a study, produced at the end of this year, the immunological response aps seeing that duas doses of an Astrazeneca electronic a dosage on reinforced dieses seven tested vaccines subiu over 1.8 the 32, 3 times a discharge of immunogenicity.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

J na patients who received two doses of a Pfizer, submitted six vaccines to present positive results to the dosage on reinforcing, with an increase over 1.3 to 11, 5 times . The only immunizer that did not show positive results for Pfizer went to Valneva, which is undergoing a review process by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Segurana electronic effects collaterais

The British researchers also analyze the operating system collateral effects presented after the application of a third dosage. Second or study, all as tested vaccines therefore safe for dosage over reinforced , showing nveis aceitveis over reaes, as non-regional donor gives injection, dor has a muscle physique electronic fadiga.

Alm disso, operating system authors 2 tests must continue to analyze electronic accompaniment while people who participate perform study for six the eight months after the application dieses first doses.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)