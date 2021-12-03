Able to affect various parts of the body, the protein allergy, the protein allergy, the cow (APLV) characterized by some negative reaction, the immune system and the proteins, the body, which passes the being scenery as the inimigas, the electronic body, the body produces anti-bodies against them. .

As most common in babies electronic children, it facilitates a lot of diagnosis when you respond to it, it is always attentive to the symptoms of an allergy. It is worth noting that CMPA can be deadly in more serious cases.

Symptoms

As explained by an allergist Victor Nudelman, perform Medical Center Israelita Albert Einstein, the country must communicate to the pediatrician it will be noted with blood at the fezes 2 filhos, very intense colic, urticria, frequent rashes, electronic weight, difficulty na ganhar, on reflux or frequent regurgitation alm, l that all can be a symptom of a protein allergy perform leite on cow.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Among the other symptoms of a doena this constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, swelling on lips or plpebra, dry cough, coryza, chiado, lack on ar, remains of electronic presso fainting.

Symptoms may appear logo design aps or consumption on derivative electronic leite, when they are classified as immediate, or later hours, being called late. According to the parts of the body that affect them, they are therefore divided into gastrointestinal, cutaneous, respiratory, electronic, cardiovascular.

Or specialist affirms that while real is generally manifested from an ingestion perform food. In rarer cases, not so much, hardly any contact with products that contain leite, such as cosmetics, can cause vermelhido or plaque formation.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Importance perform early diagnosis

To learn about life quality on the CMPA, an early diagnosis essential. “ The more I give the diagnosis to allergy, minor or discomfort for or baby electronic melhor a sua evolution ”, highlights or doctor.

Second ele, first step for the identification of a doena the distrust by part 2 of the starting country, perform the moment that the little ones will show symptoms. Depois disso, feita a de leite electronic derivatives gives food for four weeks exclusive, with reintroduction followed – strategy established as a test of provocao – to confirm whether or not food actually produces negative reaes not corpo da criana.

Victor Nudelman emphasizes that it is essential that all stages perform a diagnosis with a pediatrician or allergist, because seeing that there are electronic suas consequences could be very serious case zero has supervised a specialist.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Tratamento electronic cura

Aps to identify an allergy, a treatment must be started or more possible, with complete exclusion, perform read on electronic cow derived from a food or 2 patients.

Or specialist lembra: ” Lactose intolerance zero allergy ”. Embora also manifests itself from perform perform leite, this is another condio spike due to the deficiency of the enzyme lactase, which digests lactose, or carbohydrate perform leite, not organism. The envelope, ento, or digestive system, electronic or immunological. Therefore, sem lactose foods, can contain protein, perform leite de vaca electronic, should not be consumed by patients with CMA.

On the contrary of an intolerance, the protein allergy perform a leite about cow has a normal cure, as a doctor tells: “As people say about being allergic on a spontaneous way.” At most, it develops tolerance for five years one-way.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

“Or I suppose that some of the children who have APLV can lead to other allergies in life, food or zero,” he says. Also, it is important that, same aps to cure, the country fiquem of olho in possveis sinais of other allergies electronic always seek to consult a specialist.