100 nomes of preferred boys two Brazilians in 2021
Two more special moments during pregnancy escort or not a future member of the family. Even with the belly of the mother, the girl or the baby, the hair is not stretched, it helps to strengthen Laos and makes everything more special.
For eleven years, Miguel did not know more about Brazilian hairs, according to the traditional ranking published by Babycenter hair. Arthur e Tho followed the logo back as you loved ones from 2021.
Alm disso, nomes internacionais this every more high, like Noah, who brand presena not top 10 do ranking.
Please confirm the 100 names of children most used in 2021 in Brazil:
- Miguel
- Arthur
- Tho
- Heitor
- Gael
- Davi
- Bernardo
- Gabriel
- Ravi
- Noah
- Samuel
- Pedro
- Bencio
- Benjamin
- Matheus
- Isaac
- Anthony
- Joaquim
- Lucas
- Lorenzo
- Rafael
- Nicolas
- Henrique
- Murilo
- Joo Miguel
- Lucca
- Guilherme
- Henry
- Bryan
- Gustavo
- Felipe
- Pietro
- Levi
- Daniel
- Joo Pedro
- Bento
- Vicente
- Leon ardo
- Caleb
- Pedro Henrique
- Matteo
- Enzo Gabriel
- Joo
- Antnio
- Emanuel
- Enzo
- Davi Lucca
- Caio
- Eduardo
- Joo Lucas
- Thomas
- Cau
- Vitor
- Jos
- Enrico
- Augusto
- Joo Gabriel
- Francisco
- Otvio
- Yuri
- Valentim
- Vincius
- Davi Lucas
- Rael
- Mathias
- Theodoro
- Yan
- Joo Guilherme
- Nathan
- Arthur Miguel
- Oliver
- Anthony Gabriel
- Ryan
- Luiz Miguel
- Erick
- Joo Vitor
- Luan
- Thiago
- Apollo
- expensive
- Breno
- Arthur Gabriel
- Derick
- Kau
- Martin
- Luiz Felipe
- Raul
- Liam
- Davi Miguel
- Pedro Lucas
- Jos Miguel
- Josu
- Pedro Miguel
- Micael
- Yago
- Dominic
- Vitor Hugo
- Luiz Henrique
- Estevo
- Davi Luiz.