100 nomes of preferred boys two Brazilians in 2021

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminDecember 2, 2021
0 1 minute read
100-nomes-of-preferred-boys-two-brazilians-in-2021

Two more special moments during pregnancy escort or not a future member of the family. Even with the belly of the mother, the girl or the baby, the hair is not stretched, it helps to strengthen Laos and makes everything more special.

For eleven years, Miguel did not know more about Brazilian hairs, according to the traditional ranking published by Babycenter hair. Arthur e Tho followed the logo back as you loved ones from 2021.

Alm disso, nomes internacionais this every more high, like Noah, who brand presena not top 10 do ranking.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Please confirm the 100 names of children most used in 2021 in Brazil:

  • Miguel
  • Arthur
  • Tho
  • Heitor
  • Gael
  • Davi
  • Bernardo
  • Gabriel
  • Ravi
  • Noah
  • Samuel
  • Pedro
  • Bencio
  • Benjamin
  • Matheus
  • Isaac
  • Anthony
  • Joaquim
  • Lucas
  • Lorenzo
  • Rafael
  • Nicolas
  • Henrique
  • Murilo
  • Joo Miguel
  • Lucca
  • Guilherme
  • Henry
  • Bryan
  • Gustavo
  • Felipe
  • Pietro
  • Levi
  • Daniel
  • Joo Pedro
  • Bento
  • Vicente
  • Leon ardo
  • Caleb
  • Pedro Henrique
  • Matteo
  • Enzo Gabriel
  • Joo
  • Antnio
  • Emanuel
  • Enzo
  • Davi Lucca
  • Caio
  • Eduardo
  • Joo Lucas
  • Thomas
  • Cau
  • Vitor
  • Jos
  • Enrico
  • Augusto
  • Joo Gabriel
  • Francisco
  • Otvio
  • Yuri
  • Valentim
  • Vincius
  • Davi Lucas
  • Rael
  • Mathias
  • Theodoro
  • Yan
  • Joo Guilherme
  • Nathan
  • Arthur Miguel
  • Oliver
  • Anthony Gabriel
  • Ryan
  • Luiz Miguel
  • Erick
  • Joo Vitor
  • Luan
  • Thiago
  • Apollo
  • expensive
  • Breno
  • Arthur Gabriel
  • Derick
  • Kau
  • Martin
  • Luiz Felipe
  • Raul
  • Liam
  • Davi Miguel
  • Pedro Lucas
  • Jos Miguel
  • Josu
  • Pedro Miguel
  • Micael
  • Yago
  • Dominic
  • Vitor Hugo
  • Luiz Henrique
  • Estevo
  • Davi Luiz.
Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminDecember 2, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Photo of This invention reduces up to 12 degrees a temperature on the inside without air conditioning

This invention reduces up to 12 degrees a temperature on the inside without air conditioning

September 15, 2021
Photo of Pagofagia: why do we want to eat ice?

Pagofagia: why do we want to eat ice?

September 24, 2021

José Reis, a pioneer in science communication, encouraged the presence of researchers in the media – 02/11/2021 – Folha 100 anos

February 12, 2021
Photo of How a consumption of Atorvastatin affects glucose levels

How a consumption of Atorvastatin affects glucose levels

September 27, 2021
Back to top button