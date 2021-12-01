Salada crua on cabbage with abobrinha and molho on spinafre

salada-crua-on-cabbage-with-abobrinha-and-molho-on-spinafre

Food that can be consumed during a meal, a recipe on raw salted cabbage on cozinheira americana peeled cabbage Melissa Ben-Ishay can be an interesting alternative as a treat – just add small balls of meat.

Rich in vitamin D, potassium, fibers, phosphorus, vitamin B1, magnesium electronic vitamin B2, a cabbage and vegetable cheio on benefits for the sade. Learn recipe:

Ingredients

  • 1 green cabbage
  • 4 small or large cucumbers
  • 1/4 xcara de chives
  • 1 packet of chives.
Molho

  • 1 sheet on manjerico
  • 1 leaf on spinafre
  • 2 dentes on alho
  • 1 small shallot
  • Suco about 2 limes
  • 1/4 xcara on azeite
  • 1/4 xcara on nozes on sua escolha
  • 1/3 xcara on nutritional ferment
  • 1 colher on ch on salt
  • 2 colheres on soup over vinegar over rice
  • Cebolinha additional (optional).

Over preparation mode

Lave electronic chop all operating system ingredients from a zero-size salty over your preference. Deixe-os em uma tigela. Na followed, acridic operating system ingredients perform non-liquidifying liquid – operating system liquid first, depois operating system dry. Beat for a few seconds electronic clearance over salty.

