Salada crua on cabbage with abobrinha and molho on spinafre
Food that can be consumed during a meal, a recipe on raw salted cabbage on cozinheira americana peeled cabbage Melissa Ben-Ishay can be an interesting alternative as a treat – just add small balls of meat.
Rich in vitamin D, potassium, fibers, phosphorus, vitamin B1, magnesium electronic vitamin B2, a cabbage and vegetable cheio on benefits for the sade. Learn recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 green cabbage
- 4 small or large cucumbers
- 1/4 xcara de chives
- 1 packet of chives.
Molho
- 1 sheet on manjerico
- 1 leaf on spinafre
- 2 dentes on alho
- 1 small shallot
- Suco about 2 limes
- 1/4 xcara on azeite
- 1/4 xcara on nozes on sua escolha
- 1/3 xcara on nutritional ferment
- 1 colher on ch on salt
- 2 colheres on soup over vinegar over rice
- Cebolinha additional (optional).
Over preparation mode
Lave electronic chop all operating system ingredients from a zero-size salty over your preference. Deixe-os em uma tigela. Na followed, acridic operating system ingredients perform non-liquidifying liquid – operating system liquid first, depois operating system dry. Beat for a few seconds electronic clearance over salty.
