a-importance-of-the-first-service-by-a-black-professional

Second given from the Medical Demography research 2020, prepared by the University of So Paulo in partnership with the Federal Council of Medicine, or Brazil ultrapassou to mark two 500 thousand doctors trained in 2019. Desse number, porm, 24, 3% declare themselves brown, while 3.4% declare themselves pretos. In contrast, 67, 1% will be identified as white.

Find a professional black sade, as seen in the hairs given by medicine. , a huge challenge in a country that still struggles to overcome or historical and structural racism that hinders or accesses a service of quality and a good service to the black population na rea ​​da sade.

More why Is that popular still found to be distant from setor de sade? And why is it important to offer black and brown Brazilian years, a group that corresponds to 56% of the population, second given by the National Survey by Household Sample (PNAD), um Attention for professionals who are recognized for the same reason that they are?

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

We interview specialists from the area of ​​the community and the members of black groups to trace points of reflection on or subject.

Profissionais negros da sade: a importance of the profissional reference

As seen above, a formed by profissonais de sade blacks ainda a great challenge to be overcome in Brazil. In the meantime, I need to say that this happens or how much before, because it is essential for black people to obtain a good filling, pela rede de sade. black to a patient also black has two aspects: representation and familiarity , it is essential to provide weight comfort.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

“A Familiarity can be understood as a link between doctor and patient. It may seem absurd, because white people do not feel linked to serious white doctors but because they are white, but for black isso to rarer than that which arises quase spontaneously in a feeling of ‘maybe he understands me.’ profissional who called ‘doutor’ and tem ainda o stigma da posio social . It is black, it is complicated, it is it is black and poor , it piora “, he explains or collectively, in an interview with Minha Vida.

“ A representation of the sense of ‘being able to be’ . It is very difficult to imagine occupying a Spanish, no qual voc no v people that look like voc. Ainda leaf, or image of a large part of the populace or visualize or professional medical as homem, white, like physical model and rich, but, mainly, white. Uma pessoa preta did not manage to see himself being a doctor because he is a Spaniard who historically does not acolheria. When a patient is contacted with a black professional, he or she has a chance to visualize himself or herself in a similar situation in that environment, which previously did not or had a certain pain, passes through three gaps for its insertion, continuous or collective.

Those experiences from comfort and fulfillment, to understand the patient as an individual. “A black senhora was very happy to be treated by a black doctor because there are things that she is ashamed of failing for white doctors (.. .) In another situation, a patient referred to a motorcycle accident victim who was treated because I took care of him was preto. Nas words: ‘se fosse branco j ia achar that eu was a bandit’ “, pontua or collective.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Professionals black and white: is there a different lack of attention?

When we argue about the importance of the professional black sade, it is worth trazer um addendo reforado hair specialists do Coletivo Negrex: not according to pele that faz um profissional melhor or pior em servio. Still, “a cor defines o quanto We can understand either another or not from where we live. “

” Or basic de qualquer profisso da sade voc ouvir or patient e, not the least, olh-lo nos olhos. This is directly denied for a large part of the black population. For example, a research carried out by the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) identified that dentists offer more invasive treatments for black patients (for example, for white patients), less invasive procedures were offered (a restorative or canal treatment) same when you two types of patients tinham to same clinical condition. Black women receive less anesthesia for the time of delivery, black women receive less during dental procedures “anesthesia, says Arthur Lima, dentist and founder of AfroSade, a Healthtech raised in 2019 e that seeks to connect black professionals and patients who seek representation and diversity of care.

This type of treatment given to black patients, such as Lembra Lima, is related to um myth that black people are more resistant dor . “This idea has existed since the escravocratic period and is reflected na sade at hoje”, observes the dentist.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Impacts of a different life of the patient

Not receiving a correct or minimally empathic care can lead to a series of impacts to life, such as psychological traumas , difficult to tell correctly or clinical history, persistent no treatment , among other aspects that compromise sade.

“Many times a patient can stop reporting drug use, for example, by means of julgamentos”, quotes Lima. O collective Negrex ainda appoints other perspectives on the patient’s life when a racial empathy atua: “Ano passedado saiu um estudo about infant mortality among black babies It was shown to be less when they received care from black doctors. “

Profissionais de sade negroes: como ter mais deles?

O structural racism a main explained for a lack of black doctors and other professions da sade that also identifies a network that prevents or access education of quality, socioeconomic conditions and a basis for blacks to reach courses such as medicine or medicine, traditionally treated as an elite faculty in Brazil.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

“In addition to two dark medical students, with a history of schoolboys. They are students with the best quality of life and socioeconomic status and do not live in vulnervous environments. We stick to a peripheral context student, a public school, who lives in an environment surrounded by different vulnerabilities, all of whom influence or access young people to courses such as medicine and dentistry, for example. There is this entry for non-course entry “, emphasizes Lima.

Or dentist still lembra that the obstacles do not stop not vestibular, more years after graduating in if long.” So long courses, which also required A stay expense at financial graduation. By isso, as racial levels are so important : the foram thought as a strategy to reduce this type of iniquidade do access, I have a goal to quem Tem less olhar, so that it seja courses “opportunized at the beginning, concluded or professional.