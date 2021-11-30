Second to Organizao Mundial de Sade (WHO), infertility affects about 8 thousand Brazilians . Some studies indicate that, approximately, 40% 2 cases of difficulties to engender between or at home advm da sade perform homem, or seja, of a difficulty in the production of sperm. This deficit could make it impossible to perform fertile electronic performance, consequently, due to pregnancy.

Despite this lack of focus, a theme of male infertility still involves various electronic taboos myths – even, little is argued that operating system daily habits can harm or aggravate a problem. So, finally, quais therefore operating system “viles” that can impact on the concretization of paternity?

First of all, it is important to confirm that operating system homens are sexually active, many times, achieve satisfaction of their sexually electronic partners, at the same time, they can be infertile. Therefore, I must point out that they would not relao entre a infertilidade, a virilidade electronic a efficiency lovemaking .

Simply do not STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

In addition, I like to highlight that the possibilities of recovering male fertility increase how much more I give when the causes are diagnosed. No l reason for constrangimento electronic operating system treatments of assisted reproduction tm obtained excellent results nesse sense.

Embora there are many possibilities on reversing the infertility simply not homem, also essential to reconfirm some that we can solve this problem, as a way to avoid an emergence perform quadro. Next, we list operating system daily habits that affect male fertility . Confira:

Stress

It is not possible to measure, for each individual, how much or level of stress affects their fertility. Therefore, when very intense electronic continuum in its routine, it can trigger a hormonal alteration that influences the quality of the seminal product.

Simply do not STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

An aggravating circumstance that a presso em around the issue of infertility can generate psychological instability, electronic to maintain and balance, it is important to look for techniques on control, such as massages, electronic acupuncture at the same therapeutic treatments electronic / or with drugs. Thus, in a general way, we can interfere so much with each other as with not relating to each other.

Feeding or unbalanced

To eat bem um first step so that it is intended to be filhos – seja homem ou mulher. A balanced diet, natural electronic organic, more varied possible electronic with the abuse of industrialized foods, helps to preserve the reproductive health in operating system all genres.

Assim, indicated one that resulted in less inflammatory simply not fed organism, being that u perfect always to eat fresh products – as well as lean proteins, cereals integrais electronic sementes. Also avoid or excess meat vermelhas, glten, lactose electronic acar.

Simply do not STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Sono instvel

During a period of time, therefore, the operating system produces essential hormones for our organism, as indicated by a regularity, sleeping about 7 to 8 hours per day, at most 2 days. Some studies state that a lack of sound has a direct relationship with infertility or low fertility , because the face of the immune system has an exaggerated area of ​​electronic negative effect on the quality of its performance

Thus, it is also confirmed that the private performance may cause physical and psychological stress – aspects that damage fertility. In these cases, we indicate to seek a specialist so that it is possible to carry out an electronic treatment to verify, comprehensive, the need for the use of medications.

Exaggerated consumption over lcool electronic caffeine

According to a Danish study, a consumption of about five or more doses about cool per week can compromise male fertility. J in relao caffeine, second or other lift, operating system homens who consume more than two espresso coffee faces per day, with subsequent results during in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. Therefore, as two substances, when in excess, we can affect the qualidade perform smen.

Simply do not STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Sedentary

People who have difficulty in engraving need to pay attention to their rotina on exercises. It is the same essential for me to want to save the fertility of olhar. Isso because maintaining the practice of physical activities helps not control electronic weight to reduce inflammation of the body, these are the conditions of fertility of homens electronic women.

on bottom lubricants on spermicide

A majority of 2 lubricants have spermicide in its composition, which prevents the operating system sperm from moving the uterus hair freely, from chegarem to the ovum. Dessa form, prejudice to consumption of a pregnancy.

With 2 lubricants, the substance can also be found in condoms, creams, films, foams, chalk and suppository. Therefore, verify the composition of two products that will be used during sexual intercourse. Case of the guide base, there are no problems for fertility.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Roupas ntimas apertadas

It was found by researchers from Harvard University that too many cases could cause a lower production of sperm. Or frequent use of roupas mais coladas no body can generate increased heat in our testicles and this increase that damages sperm function. Assim, or indicated to revert with more loose and folded clothes.

Deixar notebook does not color or store cell phone or bag

Or the use of any device that shows that for the next few years testicles can, sim, trap fertility, because they are thus responsible for the production of male hormones operating system, such as testosterone, and sperm hairs. Therefore, avoid close proximity to devices in the region.

Use of plastics

Diethyl Phthalate (DEHP), a liquid used in plastics manufacturers, causes problems with fertility. Ele uma das chemical substances, known as endocrine disruptors , which trap hormone production and can affect the quality of two sperm.

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE;)

Or ideally, avoid framing food in any type of plastic, mainly to frame food without microwaves in after containers, pois or heat releases or DEHP for food.