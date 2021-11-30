In spite of the fact that it looks like dark chocolate, it is the most well-known when it comes to brownie, new recipes from a tabletop for the last time, unindoor traditional flavor carry out brownie with Saudi and nutritious ingredients.

Confirm some opes to test at home:

1- Brownie on feijo

It may seem strange to some people, but more electronic legumes can also be the main ingredients in small crops. Essa recipe for chocolate brownie fit some excellent opo to enjoy 2 nutrients perform feijo enquanto savor a famous after-dinner. Learn how to fazer.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

2- Brownie on sweet potato-twelve

Rich in vitamin Chemical electronic, other essential nutrients for a functioning organism performance, sweet potato-twelve can also be used as a bottom at an hour on preparing a brownie. Confira a receita.

3- Brownie on lentilha electronic cacau

Present at a table on many people who are festas on fim on anus, the lentilha a rich food with proteins, on contributing to the manuteno carry out intestine alm. See how we don’t prepare perform brownie.

4- Brownie on gro-de-bico sem glten

Or gro-de-bico some excellent source on protein, potssio electronic vitamins. To be used, I do not prepare perform brownie, this legume assist as foundation, discarding the need for farinha or ingredients of pet origin. Check out the recipe.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

5- Brownie on delicious dark chocolate

In order to prefer zero to twelve after-hours, it is also possible to prepare a brownie with dark bitter chocolate. Recipe ainda leva farinha from amndoas electronic cinnamon, extremely beneficial electronic nourishing ingredients sade. Learn how to fazer.

6- Brownie on banana

A banana is a versatile fruit, which can be used as a bottom zero prepared on various recipes. When using a brownie recipe, she substituted for farinha. Veja or step by step.

7- Brownie on cocoa

Different from a traditional recipe, the perform brownie prepared with cocoa with less of an electronic fat verse, ideal for enjoying classical flavor on some more saudvel form. Learn how to prepare.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

8- Brownie on feijo preto

Alm 2 benefits perform feijo, this recipe also contains ingredients such as aveia electronic leo on girassol, making the after-table more nutritious. Confirm or step by step.

9- Brownie on inhame

Or inhale a food rich in vitamin D electronic vitamins perform complex B (such as B1, B3, B5, B6 electronic B9), helping zero strength and perform electronic immune system protecting your heart against some serious damage. Veja como fazer brownie de inhame.

10 – Brownie on candy feito com abobrinha

Feita with abobrinha, farinha on coconut electronic cinnamon, this recipe combines ingredients with beneficial properties for the sade to perform body with an unmistakable flavor perform chocolates. Learn how to fazer.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

11 – Brownie vegan over liquidifier

Sem nenhum ingredient on origem pet, is a perfect recipe for people who follow a vegan diet. Almighty, it can be made easy in a simple electronic practice, with the help of a liquidifier. Confirm or step by step.