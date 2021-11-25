Zero Brazil, which racial issue has been shown to be a determining factor for a risk on a woman experiencing an episode on obstetric violence. Second statistic, one in every four Brazilians goes through this type of situation – electronic destas, 65 , 9% therefore black.

Or little conceit used to define situations about abuse, disrespect electronic maus-tratos frightened pelas Women throughout a pregnancy, childbirth, electronic childbirth also in cases of abortion, also being able to occur as a newborn. Electronic these violations can be physical, psychological electronic morais.

” It culminates with the private dieses vontades of a parturient. When she loses electronic autonomy, the ability to decide, freely, about her body “, explains Mariana Prado, gynecologist perform Instituto Afro Amparo electronic Sade.

Therefore, there are many behaviors practiced by professionals of a sade that characterize obstetric violence, such as:

Deny care about childbirth

Prevent a direct from a pregnant woman present on a companion

Recriminate a woman for any characteristic or physical condition, such as stretch marks, obesity, hair, etc

Sexually abusing a patient

Denying analgesia when the patient also requires

Prevent a pregnant woman from feeding

Perform episiotomy when zero is really necessary

Substitute a woman for painful procedures, unnecessary or humilhantes

Zero inform the patient correctly about operating system procedures electronic use on medications

To verbally offend, perform ameaas electronic practice physical violence against a pregnant woman.

According to the Ministry of Uma Sade, like black women also receive less consultations pr-natais, alm about receberem less information on operating system riscos na gravidez when compared to pregnant white women.

The prtica perform institutional racism na sade afeta, predominantly , as popular black ele Indigenous ctronic, expanding barreiras on electronic access, consequently, prejudice to quality zero attention to pregnant black electronic pardas.

melhor way about demonstrating power. Electronic does not give birth, when a woman is vulnervel, many people who are therefore violent or who are not prepared for or clear the environment about the patient, “explains Larissa Cassiano to electronic obstetrician gynecologist.

Embora the elaborao de uma National Policy on Sade Essential de uma Populao Negra, na 2009, It has been an advance in discussions about perform issue, as essa ainda recebem resistncia zero Unique system on Sade, electronic policies on proteo h scarce black pregnant women ainda thus.

Second Larissa, a Minister of Uma Sade, na 2019, orientou that u thermo “obstetric violence” zero fosse used, because it possui conotao inadequate electronic zero adds value, over prejudice r the seeks carry out humanized care alm.

As esteretipos afetam the black mulher

Even before a motherhood, numerous stereotypes accompany seeing that black women in all operating system aspects of a public life. False barnacles, such as these women, therefore more fortes electronic resistant, “parideiras por excelncia”, can lead to situations of obstetric violence – frequently present in the denial of resources for or relief during or delivery, such as anesthesia, guidance, massagem electronic banho.

um that indicates u artigo “ A cor de uma dor: iniquidades raciais na ateno pr-natal electronic ao parto zero Brasil “, published in 2017 pela Fiocruz, which analisou interviews electronic assessment of records on 23. 894 Brazilian women. The investigation also examined cases of application of regional anesthesia to perform the episiotomy, a cut made near the vagina, not perineum, to facilitate passage of the baby in normal deliveries.

“Although there is less possibility for some electronic cesarean on painful intervenes, zero vaginal delivery, such as electronic episiotomy use on oxytocin, compared to brancas, as women pretas Received less anesthesia nearby when the episiotomy was performed “, concluded the investigation.

Specifically on the question of an episiotomy, the World Organization of a Sade (WHO ) recommends performing na only 10% 2 deliveries. Porm, second dice of 2019, or procedure performed in 53, 5% 2 cases not Brazil – value muito acima perform perfect.

Alm disso, um de uma Fiocruz exps other racial disparities simply do not accompany gestational study. Second to inquiry, operating system riscos de um pr-natal therefore major for black women inadequate, electronic that, not time of internment or childbirth, they are often sozinhas.

