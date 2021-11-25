gro-de-bico-e-abbora-curry

Seja para o almoo ou para o jantar, o curry always a boa requested. Nesta receita, or gro-de-bico ea abbora combines its benefits with a highly nutritious and tasty flavor! It is an easy-to-prepare meal with Saudi ingredients that are beneficial for the diet.

Learn or step by step and do not stop preparing at home. A recipe foi ensinada specialist hairs of the Freeletics Nutrition application.

Ingredients

200 g of abbora

100 g of cooked gro-de-bico

100 g chopped tomatoes

200 ml coconut vegetable milk com baixo teor de gordura

10 g minced ginger

1/2 colher de ch de curry em p

1 puff of chili

1/4 of a handful of fresh core.

Preparation mode

Peel and cut into cubes of approximately 1 cm. Next, add the chopped tomatoes or coconut milk in a panela and let it dry. Depois, add abbora, or gro-de-bico, or ginger or curry and deixe ferver.

Baixe o fogo e cozinhe for about 30 minutes, wagging from time to time. Serve polvilhado with chopped coentro. Prontinho!