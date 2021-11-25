Gro-de-bico e abbora curry
Seja para o almoo ou para o jantar, o curry always a boa requested. Nesta receita, or gro-de-bico ea abbora combines its benefits with a highly nutritious and tasty flavor! It is an easy-to-prepare meal with Saudi ingredients that are beneficial for the diet.
Learn or step by step and do not stop preparing at home. A recipe foi ensinada specialist hairs of the Freeletics Nutrition application.
Ingredients
- 200 g of abbora
- 100 g of cooked gro-de-bico
- 100 g chopped tomatoes
- 200 ml coconut vegetable milk com baixo teor de gordura
- 10 g minced ginger
- 1/2 colher de ch de curry em p
- 1 puff of chili
- 1/4 of a handful of fresh core.
Preparation mode
Peel and cut into cubes of approximately 1 cm. Next, add the chopped tomatoes or coconut milk in a panela and let it dry. Depois, add abbora, or gro-de-bico, or ginger or curry and deixe ferver.
Baixe o fogo e cozinhe for about 30 minutes, wagging from time to time. Serve polvilhado with chopped coentro. Prontinho!