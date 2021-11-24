how-can-hpv-be-prevented?

Or human papillomavrus (HPV), a fairly common sexually transmissible infection (IST), that can affect both homens and women, especially sexually active individuals. 1

Unlike other infections, symptoms can appear years after the initial HPV infection. Among the main symptoms is the appearance of genital warts, which can vary in size and appearance. 1

How to prevent or control HPV hair?

Or is HPV transmitted from person to person by direct contact during sexual, anal or oral contacts. As many people do not know that infected with HPV hair this, in many cases they end up or you know how to do it. By isso to preveno important falarmos de. 1

Currently, one of the safest and most effective ways to prevent HPV through vaccination, which is offered free of charge for the Sistema Nico de Sade (SUS) and indicated for girls from 9 to 14 years and minors from 11 to 14 years. People who are living with HIV, such as children and women, must also take the vaccine. 1

When vaccinated, you are not just protecting yourself from some strains of virus, which can cause some types of cancer, but also helping to prevent the spread of virus for other people. 1

Almighty, there are other ways of preventing or contagion, through attitudes such as:

Preventive exams: or Pap smear, a common gynecological and preventive exam, used especially to identify localized non-red lesions. 1

Condom: or appropriate use during all sexual contacts can reduce the chances of contracting HPV eo use of external or internal condoms always indicated for sexually active people.

Porm, as or vrus can also be present in the body that does not cover condoms, or the use of them does not totally prevent the infection of vrus hair. 1

Or what happens if or HPV not treated?

Na maioria das vezes, or harmless HPV and the organism disappears. Contudo, some types of infection can cause genital warts or altered cells that can eventually evolve into cancers.

Thus genital warts generally appear as a small salincia or group of salincia in the genital area. They can be small or large, raised or flat, or in the shape of a flower. A professional de sade can generally diagnose this by observing the genital area warts. 1

There are two main risks associated with HPV or the development of cervical cancer, or the fourth most lethal type of cancer among women all over the world. Quase all the cases of this disease are caused by HPV hair. 1

How to treat or HPV ?

There are treatments for genital warts that include topical medications, such as creams and ointments, and surgical procedures, including freezing, excising, and laser removal. Contudo, same as treatment, so we can return tempos of warts. 1

To know more about vaccination, and other issues pertinent to HPV, click here.

This informational material is not a substitute for conversation with a doctor, but it is only professionally able to guide (a) on the prevention of doenas and or adequate use of medications. Do not take nenhum semi-prescribed or medically prescribed medication. Copyright 2021 Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA. All will be reserved. BR-HPV – 00481 PRODUCED IN NOVEMBER / 2021

