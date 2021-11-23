Cigarette smoking can cause death of two olhos cells

Cigarette smoking can cause death of two olhos cells

A study conducted by researchers from the Gifu Pharmaceutical University, zero Japo, pointed out that a smoke produced cigarette hair died of cells from cornea and can affect zero barely active smokers, but also that it is next day smokes .

O study, published in the Scientific Reviews magazine, reveals that the exposure to the components of a smoke perform cigar gera an accumulation on iron that kills seeing that epithelial cells of a cornea, litter mais exposta 2 olhos.

A same reao was also observed as an aerosol produced from starting on products on acidic tobacco – that assam while folhas perform tobacco once on queim-las.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

On according to the operating system researchers, smokers on tobacco, it is possible for two times more possibilities to perform than the operating system zero smokers on sofrer of a syndrome perform dry olho, characterized by the surface, perform olho dehydrated electronic coceira, which can cause problems on viscous, infections or ulcers of a cornea.

Risco perform cigar for operating system olhos

In conclusion, operating system researchers expose cultures grown on cells perform epithelium of a human skull to or extract on smoke on electronic cigarette aerosol on acidic tobacco, which contains the most 2 ingredients inhaled by smokers.

Or epithelium of a cornea, the outermost layer of a cornea, which also exposes the environmental factors, including light, micro-organisms, electronic pollution.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Aps 24 hours on exposure, a number on dead cells in exposed cultures smoke electronic aerossis better perform than zero interactions with substances.

For the operating system researchers, understand how the operating system electronic cigarettes devices on tobacco aches and pains afetam um tecido mais exposto perform olho can help operating system researchers the development melhores protees contra danos sade 2 olhos.

Embora operating system results are also important, operating system same authors appointing that other studies thus necessary, mainly in humans, to confirm operating system results.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)