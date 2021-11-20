Dry, mixed, oily … Despite some important definitions at the time of caring for the skin, these characteristics are not the only ones that must be taken into account during the electronic treatment round of products escort.

Assim as seeing that genetic conditions, the ancestrality also a fator on great influences the appearance of a pele. People with indigenous ascendancy, for example, therefore less susceptible to the appearance of stretch marks or growth of hairs, as long as Asian skin has become less resistant to the appearance of wrinkles.

Zero case of a black skin, It has some extreme diversity on tones, while main characteristics can vary according to its subtons electronic quantity on melanin produced by organism hair. In the meantime, or more common than black people appear to fight, perform oily face, while performing more dry body, demanding specific care at the time of hydration.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

For this reason, when consulting a dermatologist, it is important that a professional know how to deal with the specificities of skin care, understanding the influence perform DNA or provide electronic care treatments. Porm, nem always essa a realidade.

Lack of knowledge about the black pele

A zero familiarity about profissionais A black fight story can be demonstrated in different ways. Na alguma dermatological consultation, Clovis Filho related a comment feito pela medica that or fez sony ericsson feel unsafe during or care.

“During some consultation, the professional myself olhou electronic disse: ‘nossa, I attended to some menina just like the voc. Brunette, with a hair just like or seu ‘. How I learned about another reality about something. Isso caused me some insecure electronic me fez ask that that person could really help me to take care of perform my hair electronic de uma minha pele “.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

This type of situation or can be provoked by lack of discussions about black fights during young electronic dermatological events. Second Katleen Conceio, a dermatologist, who cares for peles of different ethnicities is not therefore an issue frequently debated among professionals.

“Normally, Sony Ericsson discusses more about like peles brancas. Sou pioneira em address electronic falar desse subject In dermatology congresses, mainly dealing with laserlight in black skin “, he tells a specialist.

Between seeing that you can explain this fator, you can be a low number about Brazil zero black doctors. Second A study published by the Universidade de Therefore Paulo (USP) in 2018, barely 18% 2 Brazilian doctors learned to declare them black. On the other hand, they would argue that on the initiative of knowing the characteristics of each ethnic group, it is always necessary to start from people belonging to minority racial groups.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DO NOT STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Empathy during the consultations

To be cared for by someone who shares the same characteristics that you say something that can make a big difference during some consultation. “Many patients, em his a great major, na minha experincia, blacks, ze sentem more represented electronic more vontade pra falar de queixas as ‘virilha escura’ electronic ‘dried hair’. Chegam weakened electronic desiring many serem acolhidos electronic ouvidos “, contacted Katleen Conceio. Electronic self-esteem the self-confidence about many people, mainly when some issue involves the aesthetics. Isso, at the time of a consultation, we are missing a sense of empathy. For example, the way we demonize minha hyperpigmentation gives pele por espinha “, relates Clovis about some of his experiences during dermatological consultations.

Zero PARE AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

DON’T STOP AGORA … TEM MAIS DEPOIS De uma PUBLICIDADE;)

Position as This can be avoided with adequate training on professionals in an area, as reported by Katleen, who also mentors the Epidermis of Color Modern society.

“I certify that I will be cared for by a doctor or an important black doctor due to representation, therefore I credit electronic only years of age, always having electronic empathy with patients, regardless of one type of body. Dessa form, [os pacientes] sony ericsson felt always acolhidos “, concludes the specialist.